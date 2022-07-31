ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Blue-Chip Tennessee Commit Hints At Playing Two Sports In Knoxville

By Ryan Schumpert
 4 days ago
Tennessee Fall Camp Notes And Observations: Practice Four

Tennessee was back on Haslam Field this morning for its fourth practice of fall camp. The Vols get their first off day of camp tomorrow as they get ready to put full pads on Sunday. Of course, the “off day” just means no on field practice. Vols players will spend...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Running Back Lyn-J Dixon Makes Debut at Tennessee Fall Camp

Just one day after announcing his commitment to Tennessee, former Clemson and West Virginia running back Lyn-J Dixon made his debut at the Vols’ fall camp practice on Thursday morning in Knoxville. According to a Tennessee spokesperson, Dixon completed the financial paperwork on Wednesday, thus leading to his debut...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Hits the Practice Field on Day Four of Fall Camp

Tennessee hit the practice field for the fourth day in a row on Thursday morning in Knoxville. With exactly four weeks until the Vols’ take on Ball State in the season opener in Neyland Stadium, Tennessee has been hard at work here in the first week of fall camp.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Former Vols Joining Local High School Football Staff

Former Tennessee defensive end Marlon Walls is joining the Powell High School football staff, Jimmy Hyams reported Wednesday afternoon. Powell is also on the cusp of adding former All-SEC linebacker Kevin Simon to its football staff according to the report. Walls previously spent two-seasons as head coach at Memphis’ St....
POWELL, TN
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal

Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello

The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Baseball Roster Update Following MLB Draft Signing Period

The Aug. 1 deadline for high school and collegiate players to sign professionally has passed and Tennessee baseball’s 2023 roster is starting to come into frame. Tennessee lost all 10 players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft but its recruiting class faired well in the draft and the Vols have restocked their roster in the transfer portal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Baseball received some extremely good news this week

The Tennessee Vols baseball team received some extremely good news on Tuesday. According to a report from VolQuest, right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell has decided to return to Tennessee for his final season of eligibility. Sewell, who went 7-1 last season with a 2.52 ERA, had accepted a job at Knoxville’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATCH: Tennessee Football Practice Highlights – Day Two

Tennessee hit the practice field on Tuesday for the second time this fall with camp officially underway. The Vols began the practice in the indoor facility going through warm-ups, stretching, and some light drills. After about 10-15 minutes inside, the team moved outside to split up into position groups. Check...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise

Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
LINCOLN, NE
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
FARRAGUT, TN
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN

