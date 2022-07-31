ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘I’m so angry’: UK model’s prosthetic leg edited out of Spain ‘beach bodies’ ad

By Joe Middleton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHJeN_0gzBGBmM00
Poster featuring different body shapes on beach Photograph: The Ministry of Equality

A British model has been left “literally shaking” with anger after Spain’s summer campaign encouraging women of all shapes and sizes to hit the beach used her image without permission and edited out her prosthetic leg.

Sian Green-Lord is the second model to complain that her picture was used without her knowledge in a body-positivity promotion called “Summer is ours too”, which was launched on Wednesday by the Women’s Institute – part of Spain’s equality ministry.

Green-Lord appears on the far left of the promotional poster in a swimsuit with floral patterns. However, the original Instagram image posted on her page shows the motivational speaker wearing a white swimsuit and prosthetic leg.

The model, who lost her leg when she was struck by a taxi in 2013, said: “I don’t even know how to even explain the amount of anger that I’m feeling right now… I’m literally shaking, I’m so angry.

“It’s one thing using my image without my permission, but it’s another thing editing my body, my body with my prosthetic leg … I don’t even know what to say but it’s beyond wrong.”

The campaign was launched “as a response to fatphobia, hatred and the questioning of non-normative bodies” and features a poster created by artist Arte Mapache that shows five women of different body types, ages and ethnicities on the beach.

Within days the promotion ran into trouble after British model Nyome Nicholas-Williams said she had no idea her image had been used and only found out about the campaign after being sent a news story of the advert by an Instagram follower.

“It was nice to see the image initially, but then I saw that it was for a campaign and I then felt annoyed as I hadn’t been asked to even be a part of this,” she said.

On Thursday, the controversy forced Mapache to apologise for using the models’ likenesses without their permission.

“Given the – justified – controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster,” the artist said.

She added that she had never intended to “abuse” the models’ images, and had only sought to demonstrate how great an inspiration they had been.

The artist added that reports that the commission was worth €84,000 (£70,500) were false, and that the fee had been €4,490.

Nicholas-Williams said while it was good to know that she had inspired the artist, she would have appreciated being approached about the use of her image – and being paid for it. A photoshoot in Spain, she added, would have been even better.

The model welcomed the artist’s apology and offer of a share of her fee, but said she would still like to have “a conversation on the importance of consent and asking people to use their images”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Models#Prosthetic#Uk#The Ministry Of Equality#British#The Women S Institute
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
SOCIETY
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

386K+
Followers
90K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy