After Brent Venables Football camp, several 2025 prospects receive Oklahoma offers

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Fall camp begins next week, and the 2022 college football season is less than five weeks away, but recruiting never stops.

The Sooners have had a big month of July, putting themselves in a position to finish with one of the best classes in the 2023 cycle and potentially their best class in the modern recruiting era.

At No. 6 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, OU still has several more prospects that could join their already stellar class, including Jacobe Johnson, Makari Vickers and David Hicks. They’re not done yet.

The Sooners spent this week hosting players across several recruiting classes for Brent Venables’ Football Camp and the Party at the Palace. Camps have paid huge dividends for the Sooners this summer, helping them find players such as Keyon Brown and Jasiah Wagoner, recent 2023 commits.

At this week’s camp, several high school freshmen earned offers from the Oklahoma Sooners: Cornerback Devin Sanchez, wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon, athlete Terrance Edwards, linebacker Noah Mikhail, and safety Anquon Fegans.

Brent Venables and his coaching staff place a premium on face-to-face interactions and on-field evaluations. The camps they’ve been hosting this summer have proven an invaluable resource as they look to build the program for the present and the future.

Devin Sanchez, 2025 CB, North Shore

Daylan McCutcheon, 2025 WR Lovejoy

Terrance Edwards, 2025 ATH, Richmond, Virginia

Noah Mikhail, 2025 LB, La Verne, California

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S, Alabaster, Alabama

