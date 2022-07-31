A&M LB Russell, who was Smith's passenger, is arrested

myaggienation.com
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star Texas LB target Derion Gullette sets commitment date
Teague linebacker Derion Gullette will announce his commitment on Friday at 3 p.m. Central in a critical recruitment for the Texas Longhorns, one of three finalists for the 6’2, 220-pounder along with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas A&M Aggies. Gullette announced his finalists last month after taking...
1 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident involving 3 vehicles on Tuesday is reported to have closed off some lanes in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. Reports from the police personnel on the scene state that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. These reports also proceeded to [..]
Navasota Examiner
Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan
BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
kwhi.com
FORMER CUBETTE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH PASSES AWAY
Former Brenham Cubette Head Basketball Coach Curt Campbell passed away on Monday at the age of 66. Campbell was coach of the Cubettes from 1993-1998. He also taught English and later became the lead counselor at Brenham High School. Campbell was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, but later moved to Texas,...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M equestrian team announces 2022-23 schedule
The Texas A&M equestrian will host a scrimmage and six home meets this season as part of its 2022-23 schedule, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M will open with the Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sept. 18 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex and will host TCU on Sept. 23, South Carolina on Oct. 8, Fresno State on Nov. 17, South Dakota State on Jan. 27, Auburn on Feb. 4 and Georgia on March 4. The Aggies’ schedule includes seven road matches with the Southeastern Conference Championship set for March 20-21 in Blythewood, South Carolina, followed by the NCEA Championships in Ocala, Florida, on April 13-15.
myaggienation.com
Johnson named to Bednarik Award watch list
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Last season, Johnson had 79 tackles, including 53 solos.
GigEm247 talks big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M
After a slow start to July, Texas A&M has come to life on the recruiting trail over the past few days landing several big targets. The momentum actually began over a week ago with the addition of top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and carried over to this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill got the party started announcing his commitment to the Aggies ahead of the big weekend pool party. A few hours later, national top-100 prospect Dalton Brooks joined the fold as well.
KBTX.com
Forest services from across the country assist with Brazos County wildfires
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With over 60 wildfires reported in Bryan in the last two months, the Bryan Fire Department has needed to call in extra help from forest services across the country. Robert Williamson, Bryan Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall, said as a firefighter, its common knowledge that firefighters will...
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
myaggienation.com
A&M signee Helms wins decathlon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Texas A&M track & field signee Landon Helms won the decathlon last weekend at the United States Track & Field’s National Junior Olympic Championships in Sacramento with 6,988 points. He also won the 110-meter hurdles (13.98 seconds) and was second in the pole vault (16 feet, 4.75 inches).
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M women's tennis team announces 2022-23 schedule
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host one fall tournament and 14 spring dual matches at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center during the 2022-23 season, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M will open the season at the North Carolina State Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 22-25...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
myaggienation.com
A&M softball team adds transfers
The Texas A&M softball team has added a pair of transfers in Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt. Both earned freshman all-conference honors last season. Evans batted .290 in 52 games, 47 of them starts all at second base. She had two doubles, two home runs...
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell president” Ricky” Dickson testifies as government witness against his “friend”
AUSTIN — Richard S. “Ricky” Dickson, the current President at Blue Bell Creameries, testified Wednesday as a government witness against his predecessor and one-time mentor, Paul Kruse. Dickson took over from Kruse in 2017 at the Brenham, TX, company known for its flagship brand of Blue Bell...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022
Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year. The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
Man found guilty of abusing step daughter, sentenced to 28 years
BRYAN, Texas — Martin Guzman was sentenced to 28 years in prison on July 28 by a Brazos County jury. Guzman was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in a jury trial held on July 27. Officials from Brazos County reported that the jury heard the stepdaughter's...
wtaw.com
Early Monday Morning Crash That Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway Leads To A DWI Arrest
A crash just after 2 a.m. Monday that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway by Easterwood Airport results in the arrest of one of the drivers. According to the College Station police arrest report, 30 year old John Taylor Jenkins of College Station ran away from scene and was found about two hours and two miles away crying outside a stranger’s apartment.
