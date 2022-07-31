A&M LB Russell, who was Smith's passenger, is arrested

The Texas A&M equestrian will host a scrimmage and six home meets this season as part of its 2022-23 schedule, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M will open with the Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sept. 18 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex and will host TCU on Sept. 23, South Carolina on Oct. 8, Fresno State on Nov. 17, South Dakota State on Jan. 27, Auburn on Feb. 4 and Georgia on March 4. The Aggies’ schedule includes seven road matches with the Southeastern Conference Championship set for March 20-21 in Blythewood, South Carolina, followed by the NCEA Championships in Ocala, Florida, on April 13-15.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO