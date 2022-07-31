ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners receive several projections for 4-star EDGE Colton Vasek out of Austin

By John Williams
 5 days ago
The Party at the Palace must have been a huge success for the Oklahoma Sooners because Saturday set off a flurry of projections for blue-chip prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. This after Oklahoma assistant coaches posted several “lock” emojis on Friday night and Saturday morning, stirring up speculation about what’s next for the Sooners.

One of those players that appears to be heading the Oklahoma Sooners’ way is 2023 four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek.

On Saturday, the Sooners received favorable projections from each of the major recruiting services, 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.

Vasek is a top 200 player in the 2023 recruiting cycle and has the size to be a dominant force off the edge for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s got a great first step off the snap and shows fantastic play recognition. He does a great job setting the edge and shows fantastic effort in backside pursuit in the running game.

As a pass rusher, he already displays several solid pass rush moves, and his length will help him gain an advantage on opposing offensive tackles at the next level.

Going into Austin and earning projections for a player of Vasek’s caliber right in the Texas Longhorns‘ backyard must feel especially sweet for the Oklahoma Sooners’ coaching staff.

They’re on a roll right now, and with all of the projections heading the Sooners’ way on Saturday, it looks as if a commitment is a foregone conclusion.

Colton Vasek’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • SoonerScoop’s’ Josh McCuistion, along with Nick Harris and Adam Friedman from Rivals, issued FutureCast predictions on July 30, 2022.
  • On3’s Sam Spiegelman issued a prediction in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners on July 30, 2022. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Sooners out front as of July 30.
  • Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports issued a crystal ball prediction on July 30, 2022.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 181 31 28

Rivals 4 76 14 7

247Sports 4 — 55 31

247 Composite 4 153 29 19

On3 Recruiting 4 202 38 23

On3 Consensus 4 174 32 24

Vitals

Hometown Austin, Texas

Projected Position EDGE

Height 6-6

Weight 220 lbs

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Texas
  • Oregon
  • Clemson
  • Texas Tech
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • Baylor
  • Florida State
  • Georgia
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Mississippi State
  • Nebraska
  • Notre Dame
  • Ole Miss
  • Oklahoma State
  • TCU
  • Texas A&M
  • USC
  • Utah
  • Vanderbilt
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

