43rd Annual Phelps Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament

WJFW-TV
High School Football Preview: Lakeland Union T-Birds
MINOCQUA, WISC. (WJFW)- Football is officially back in north central Wisconsin. After posting a 3 and 6 record last year, the Lakeland Union High School T-Birds are looking to have a big bounce back year with the help of an abundant amount of returning seniors. Starting quarterback Brayden Wiczek thinks...
WJFW-TV
Mercer welcomes loon callers to its competition
MERCER, Wis. (WJFW) - Mercer, Wisconsin calls itself the Loon Capital of the World. and today it welcomed visitors for the annual Loon Calling competition. Gathering in different age groups, people are able to go on stage and give their best call of the iconic bird. “They’re majestic and we...
WJFW-TV
Pine Lake Park Updates 8-4-22
Committee in Pine Lake proceeding with park updates. RHINELANDER- When it comes to playing at the park, Diana Harris has her hands full. Luckily,…
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The subject of a multi-state manhunt for a Green Bay homicide suspect is being investigated for another homicide in Alabama, according to Michigan State Police. Caleb Anderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail in Alabama following his arrest Wednesday. Michigan State Police say...
U.P. man arrested in Alabama for Wisconsin homicide, assault on jogger
A man suspected in a Wisconsin homicide and an attack on a jogger in the Upper Peninsula was arrested in Alabama Wednesday afternoon, police said. Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is in custody in Alabama after warrants were issued for his arrest in Michigan and Wisconsin, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
WJFW-TV
New coffee shop in Lac Du Flambeau attracts heavy traffic
LAC DU FLAMBEAU- Coffee, boba, and ice cream. Paula Fralick assumes everyone likes at least one of those. “Every day, we bring something new in," said Fralick. Fralick is a tribal member in Lac Du Flambeau. She cares about her community so much that she took on the challenge of opening a small business, to give the area a boost.
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
WJFW-TV
Kleefisch campaign stops in Rhinelander with former Gov. Walker
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - Rebecca Kleefisch's campaign took a stop in Rhinelander last night. She was joined alongside other Republican lawmakers. Supporters came out to a meet and greet at Al Gen Dinner Club on the east side of town. Congressman Tom Tiffany, State Representative Swearingen and Callahan, were in...
Victim identified in fatal garage explosion
Police have identified the man killed Monday in an explosion near Rhinelander as 34-year-old Jared Houg. The explosion, in the town of Crescent, was reported at about 7:25 p.m. Monday by a 911 caller. Police say Houg died from injuries related to the explosion, which happened while he was making fireworks in his garage.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
wxpr.org
Explosion kills man in Oneida County, sheriff's race in Lincoln County, Marathon County leaders hear about mining
Man dies when an explosion strikes a garage at an Oneida County home, voters in Lincoln County will decide a sheriff's race August 9th, Marathon County leaders hear from a company that might want to mine in the Town of Easton.
UPMATTERS
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
