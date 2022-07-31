ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m02JW_0gzBEGGP00

Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city.

Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips can be provided anonymously.

Comments / 13

Concerned@
4d ago

Great job liberals, you have destroyed the State of Minnesota, Minneapolis and St Paul! Keep voting for the demoncraps in leadership positions and watch all the good people leave the state and cities.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot inside tent in south Minneapolis

The second of two deaths confirmed to be homicides in Minneapolis Tuesday resulted in a man in his 40s fatally shot inside a tent. The shooting was reported at 10:25 p.m. near 29th St. W. and Nicollet Ave., where officers found an unresponsive man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a tent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis Police: Man shot, killed near 29th and Nicollet

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. MPD says it responded to a report of gunfire around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from life-threatening injuries, inside a tent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Michael Klinger fatally shot woman's dog days before allegedly killing another woman

MINNEAPOLIS – A man charged in the shooting death of a woman in Brooklyn Center last week is now charged with shooting another woman's dog dead last month in Minneapolis.Thirty-six-year-old Michael Issac Klinger, from Anoka, is accused of confronting a woman described as his "ex-girlfriend" while she was walking her dog in the early morning hours of July 27 near the area of West 34th Street and Nicollet Avenue.The woman told Minneapolis police that Klinger "suddenly appeared" and said he wanted to speak with her. The criminal complaint states that Klinger "said he had warned her that he would take the best thing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crimestoppers#Violent Crime#Hennepin Healthcare
ccxmedia.org

Man Charged with Murder of Brooklyn Center Woman

An Anoka man is accused of murdering a Brooklyn Center woman in her own home, according to charges filed Tuesday. Michael Klinger, 36, is charged with second-degree murder. The criminal complaint says he fired multiple gunshots killing a woman, who the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified as 34-year-old Katie Fredrickson.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Apartment security guard shoots, kills man who was stabbing a woman

(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- An apartment security guard at a Brooklyn Park complex has shot a man to death while he was trying to stab a woman. The incident happened Monday night just before midnight. The guard says he ordered the 62-year-old man to drop the knife and he shot the suspect after he failed to comply. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released. K-M-S-P/T-V reports that authorities say it is unclear if he and the victim had a domestic relationship. Police say the licensed security guard is cooperating with their investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Officer fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn Park after it attacks him, animal control worker

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A dog was shot to death by police in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday after it attacked an animal control worker and an officer.It happened at about 4:24 p.m. on the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North. The city's animal control department was called after two stray dogs "jumped out of their fenced yard and were causing problems" for utility workers in the area.  The responding animal control worker was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who then also attacked the first officer who arrived on the scene. Police say that officer "prevented injury by discharging his firearm," fatally wounding the animal. The other stray dog wasn't harmed.The animal control officer was treated at a local hospital but wasn't seriously hurt. The deceased dog will be tested for rabies Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Minneapolis street racing crackdown yielding arrests, safer roads

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say roads around the Twin Cities are safer after several arrests for street racing in the last couple weeks.The Minnesota State Patrol has worked with the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies this summer on increased overnight patrols.The North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis has been a particular trouble spot."Honestly I think I hear it every night," said area resident Megan Albers. "It's a little concerning because you wonder about if other people are on the street."Alexa McLain, another neighbor says she too hears "really loud car sounds and then loud screeching.""They're not only putting themselves...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deputy with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Monday after he failed to return home after work. The sheriff’s office said deputies began looking for Deputy Dallas Edeburn after learning he left the patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. They began searching between the station and his home when deputies found Edeburn’s vehicle with him dead inside.
Bring Me The News

Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies

Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A 62-year-old man shot by a private security officer at an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park late Monday night has died, according to police. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said preliminary information...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis

(FOX 9) - Three teens were left hurt after another person opened fire on their vehicle overnight on I-35W in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol were alerted to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man – were found hurt inside a vehicle on the exit ramp from 35W at 28th Street East.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy