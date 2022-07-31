ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why I left my $200k job a year with oil giant BP to clean other people's houses despite having a company car and lucrative shares in the company

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tony Beaumont's story is not rags to riches but rather riches to (cleaning) rags.

As a high-flying corporate executive he had all the trappings of success including a $200,000 salary, shares in oil giant BP, a company car and 45 staff under him but he gave it all away to scrub floors.

He now owns Jim's Cleaning Bayview in Sydney's northern suburbs and says despite taking a 'financial hit' he is much happier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7EJH_0gzBECjV00
 Tony Beaumont was a high-flying corporate executive with oil giant BP but he found the job had taken over his life in a way he didn't like

The BP role required him to spend time in Melbourne each month away from his family, leaving behind his wife and two young young children in Sydney.

'My peers were all career-focused, and I had no desire to go to Melbourne ongoing – the corporate culture, drinking until midnight, couldn't speak to my wife and kids,' Mr Beaumont told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Mr Beaumont was getting 150 emails a day and was expected to be 'on' 24/7.

'I thought "bugger it". I had to make a change,' he said.

As a teenager he cleaned McDonald's restaurants and thought he might try getting behind a mop again.

'I wanted to be my own boss,' Mr Beaumont said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8R10_0gzBECjV00
Mr Beaumont has swapped his corporate suit for casual cleaning attire as the owner of Jim's Cleaning Bayview in Sydney's northern suburbs

'I didn't want to manage others anymore. I had had 10 direct and thirty-five indirect people reporting to me. I didn't want any staff that I had to worry about.'

It seems he has found his niche.

'I love cleaning as I love to see the happy faces of my clients when they come back to their property and find it perfectly cleaned, freshened up and smelling great!' he writes on his business website.

Mr Beaumont admits he has taken a 'financial hit' but says money isn't everything.

'I would much rather have a happy family life and watch my kids grow up,” Mr Beaumont said.

The so-called 'great resignation' has seen many Aussies take advantage of worker shortages to decide on a career change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XW3wo_0gzBECjV00
Mr Beaumont says the job swap was important to him to spend more time with his young family

With the unemployment rate at four per cent, which is the lowest it has been since 1974, many workers have taken the chance to quit jobs they weren't happy with.

Nearly 10 per cent of the workforce, 1.3 million people, swapped jobs in the year up until February 2022, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

This was the highest rate of job change in over a decade.

The professional, scientific and technical services areas were particularly notable for an increase in job mobility.

Nearly 40 per cent of managers who left their job went into another field, while in sales it was more than 50 per cent of job hoppers who tried something new.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said earlier this year that low unemployment was gave people the opportunity to leave unsatisfactory roles.

'The great job market shuffle is underway,' he said.

'For the first time there are more people that say they are unemployed because they left their lost job rather than those that lost jobs through redundancy, business failure or poor performance.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmKPg_0gzBECjV00
Mr Beaumont said even though taking over a cleaning franchise meant he took a 'financial hit' it was worth it

Job availability and mobility may change with rising interest rates expected to slow the economy and borders open once more to let in foreign workers.

With higher unemployment and reduced consumer spending, people may be less willing to leave jobs or take chances on setting up their own businesses.

For Mr Beaumont, however, he says he would make the swap again 'without a shadow of a doubt'.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bp#Mcdonald
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

519K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy