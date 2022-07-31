DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids

www.iowa.media
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at a state park near Maquoketa were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
A Cedar Rapids man faces decades in prison after an alleged road rage incident where he fired shots at a vehicle with four people inside. According to a release from the police department, the incident occurred at approximately 2:10 pm Tuesday. The Joint Communications Agency received a call from a passenger in a vehicle involved in the incident that began in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE with two vehicles traveling southbound on I-380. The caller said the passenger of another vehicle brandished a firearm during the road rage incident.
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
County dispatch system in need of an upgrade
Jones County has been using the same emergency dispatch communications system since 2013. At that time, the county purchased the equipment from the City of Cedar Rapids, who had been using it since 2008. Gary Schwab, E911 coordinator, informed the Jones County Supervisors during the July 26 board meeting that...
Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
Coralville hoping to redevelop area along Strip near 1st Avenue
A major redevelopment project is in the works for the south side of the Coralville Strip west of Walgreens. The City Council unanimously approved a preliminary plat and the first consideration of a rezoning ordinance to accommodate the project last week. The plan would get rid of structures between Walgreens,...
Pohlson and Smith Families Have A Heart For Community Service
Paul Pohlson and his wife, Debby, were living in the Quad Cities at the time and Pohlson was running Head Start Preschool programs on the Iowa side of the two-state area. “It was a social work program and I didn’t make a lot of money,” recalled Pohlson. “My wife and I decided to make a move to be closer to family.”
Nursing Administration Promotions at St. Francis Manor
(Grinnell, IA – July 29, 2022) Three St. Francis Manor nursing staff members have been promoted effective July 24. Kory Probasco has been named Director of Nursing (DON) after serving as Assistant Director of Nursing since February of 2021. Kayla Lint is serving as Assistant Director of Nursing (ADON) in addition to continuing as home healthcare director. Jen Ditzler began working full-time in the role of Quality Nurse Coordinator.
Cascade resident writes, directs Starlighters’ play
A unique and special opportunity has come to Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa, thanks to a local now-playwright. Shawn Carr, of Cascade, wrote and is directing “Lost Memories,” a studio theater production. The assistant director is Jan Cratsenberg. “If it wasn’t for Jan, this play would not be...
SIGN UP FOR COMPOST PICK-UP SERVICE BY AUGUST 31
Plate to Plant, a curbside community compost service sponsored by Imagine Grinnell, has announced a subscription drive running through the month of August for residents of the City of Grinnell. Subscribers may sign up for a six month or full year of weekly compost pick-ups. Sign up is live at signup.platetoplant.org and will close August 31, 2022 until the next subscription cycle opens in January.
Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive
A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business. Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations, specializing in custom woodworking, cabinets, furniture, etc. He plans to...
Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is at Grinnell College.
Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visited with the Grinnell College Community Connections (formerly the Office of Community Enhancement). VP of Community Engagement and Strategic Planning, Monica Chavez-Silva, discussed the name change and the expanded direction their office is taking along with some of their upcoming projects. As part of their mission to serve as a collaborative thought partner with college and community change makers for the common good, they’ve recently held community visioning sessions on the future of Grinnell College Golf Course (take their survey to provide your feedback: https://tinyurl.com/4mwwuwby).
Gobeli sums up 2022 GJCF as a ‘success’
The 2022 Great Jones County has come to an end, and Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli sums up the week as “successful. “Sales, attendance, everything was where we thought it would be,” he shared. Just before the “Five Best Days of Summer” kicked off, on Monday, July 18, it...
