A Simsbury food drive is doing something unique for the community

Eyewitness News
Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
Eyewitness News
Waterbury restaurants preparing to stay cool during heat wave
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants in the Brass City are preparing to keep their outdoor diners cool. While the patio at D’Amelio’s has all the shade you could need, it doesn’t have fans or a misting system in place. When it’s hot, they do more rounds...
Eyewitness News
Keeping pets safe in the extreme heat
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Unfortunately, our pets can’t just tell us when they’re not feeling great, so it is important, especially in extreme weather conditions, to make sure you are looking for signs of distress in your pets. “It’s just too hot. I’d rather be in an...
Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU
NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford, Connecticut home multiple times in 1 week
The bear went through the stuff in their kitchen, rummaged through the refrigerator in their garage, and broke a screen door several times in one week.
Eyewitness News
People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
NewsTimes
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut town runs four-day work week pilot program
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - One town in Connecticut has given its employees three day weekends as part of a pilot program. The Town of Vernon kicked off the pilot program 2 months ago for its government employees. While employees are only working four days a week, they extended their hours to make up for the lost time.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants
An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland.
Eyewitness News
Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. The bear family could not find its way out and neighbors heard the bears crying. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a...
Eyewitness News
Portland horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Hartford's homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week.
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Ways to keep your pets safe in summer heat
Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called "National Night Out". Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day.
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...
Eyewitness News
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
VIDEO: Bear caught swimming in Suffield resident’s backyard pond
A woman caught a bear taking a dip in her backyard pond.
Eyewitness News
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Buck's Soft Serve in Woodstock Valley
Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day. State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say.
