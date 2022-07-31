Michael Quesnell wins Minnesota Voyageur 50 Miler

www.cbs3duluth.com
For the second time, Duluth has been mentioned on the podcast Yo, is this Racist? The show, hosted by Andrew Ti and Tawny Newsome, answers questions from listeners about whether given subjects are an example of racism or not. The Aug. 3 episode was recorded live in Minneapolis, so Newsome’s reference to Duluth was perhaps more carefully selected than random.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Solon Springs, Virginia, Hermantown
Solon Springs, WI- A big construction project begins Monday, August 8. Governor Tony Evers approved a contract a nearly $7-million resurfacing project on US 53. From County Road M to the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs crews will be addressing several aging problems. Some repairs include new concrete along the whole stretch, new guardrails around the bridge over the tracks, culvert work and more. Construction is expected to last through October. The road will remain one lane in each direction during the project.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Duluth, Two Harbors, Mt. Iron
Duluth, MN- Several local groups are coming together to host Invasive Knotweed Workshops. Those groups include the City of Duluth, Duluth Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (DCISMA), Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Knotweed, also called bamboo, is an invasive plant that grows rapidly and causes damage to property, lakes and local streams. Organizers say it’s critical for community members to be able to identify the plant and learn more about it to help keep it from spreading. The free workshops will be Thursday, August 4 and 11.
cbs3duluth.com
Law aims to tackle microchip shortage in Northland
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Daugherty Appliance Sales and Service in Cloquet has struggled to get appliances into their doors in the last two years. “There are still a lot of back orders and a lot of delays out there,” Tom Bredigheimer, the owner of the store said.
cbs3duluth.com
Dozens of Duluth neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The first Tuesday in August is National Night Out. It’s an evening for bringing communities across the country together for fun and games. But there’s also a serious side to holding the event: neighborhoods letting criminals know they’re not welcome. Dozens...
cbs3duluth.com
Ashland animal shelter starts new fundraising competition to save pets
ASHLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Chequamegon Humane Association (CHA) in Ashland is in desperate need of donations from the community. Many pets adopted during the peak of the pandemic are now being given back to shelters across the U.S. CHA is at max capacity. Employees said they’re working...
cbs3duluth.com
Fair season returns to Twin Ports as Head of the Lakes Fair kicks off
SUPERIOR, WI -- The annual Head of The Lakes Fair returned to Superior Tuesday. Vendors brought fair food, carnival games, rides, and other events to the area as the fair kicked off. The fair runs through Sunday. Gates open at 2 p.m. on weekdays and noon this weekend. Fair organizers...
cbs3duluth.com
Invasive zebra mussels confirmed in Embarrass Mine Pit
EMBARRASS, MN -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed a report of invasive zebra mussels in the Embarrass Mine Pit near Aurora. Zebra mussels were also confirmed in the nearby St. James Mine Pit in Aurora in July 2021. The DNR is now working with the city of Biwabik...
cbs3duluth.com
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
cbs3duluth.com
Local non-profit helping teachers afford school supplies
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Soon both students and teachers will be heading back to the classrooms. With inflation, school supplies may seem more expensive than ever. But a local nonprofit in Duluth is working to help teachers gear up their classrooms this fall for free. Walking around the...
cbs3duluth.com
New baby monkey makes arrival at the Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, MN -- The Lake Superior Zoo welcomed a new baby Angolan Colobus monkey!. Kero, the mom, and Ndizi, the dad, welcomed the new baby on July 11. Zookeepers said Kero is doing a great job taking care of her new baby. She has a lot of experience as she has given birth to several babies over the years.
cbs3duluth.com
Northland National Night Out celebrations; find your area’s event here
DULUTH, MN-- Communities across the Northland are preparing to host National Night Out celebrations this Tuesday, July 2. National Night Out aims to bring people together and create connections with local police officers. “Our greatest strength is the community we serve with,” said Duluth Chief Mike Tusken. Northland National...
cbs3duluth.com
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
