ESPN

Atlanta Braves acquire Jake Odorizzi from Houston Astros in trade

ATLANTA -- The World Series champion Atlanta Braves bolstered their starting staff ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday by giving up a reliever who played a big part in their 2021 title. Poised for another postseason run, the Braves dealt former closer Will Smith to the Houston Astros for right-hander...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory

PITTSBURGH --  The Milwaukee Brewers insist they're not suffering from sort of a Josh Hader hangover. Sure looks like it though. Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep of Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

One out when winning run scored. a-lined out for Dickerson in the 7th. b-popped out for Knizner in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Donovan in the 8th. E--DeJong (4). LOB--Chicago 8, St. Louis 4. 2B--Ortega (13), Contreras (21), Arenado (25). HR--Contreras (15), off Mikolas; Gorman (12), off Stroman; Goldschmidt (26), off Stroman. RBI--Contreras (39), Suzuki (31), Wisdom (51), Gorman (26), Goldschmidt (82), Nootbaar 2 (19). SB--Suzuki (6). SF--Wisdom, Nootbaar.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Phillies release SS Gregorius, activate SS Segura from IL

PHILADELPHIA --  The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington. Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list. Right-hander Noah...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson

The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officers decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press. The person,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. on State Route 101, which surrounds three-quarters of the Phoenix Metro area. He was booked in the Maricopa County Jail.
NFL
ESPN

Boston Red Sox release outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  The Boston Red Sox released Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday, ending the outfielder's second stint with the team. Bradley is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBI in 92 games this season. Bradley's release left the Red Sox with 39 players on their 40-man roster.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Ravens LB Vince Biegel tears Achilles tendon

OWINGS MILLS, Md. --  Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel left practice Thursday with a torn Achilles tendon. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Biegel's injury following practice. He also said he thought rookie center Tyler Linderbaum would be fine after he walked gingerly from the field. Biegel was carted off...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Rangers introduce Rocker same day that 2 past No. 1s debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kumar Rocker will spend a few more days around the Texas Rangers before going to Arizona, where the third overall draft pick is expected to make his organizational debut in the fall instructional league. “Getting through this process is the starting line,” Rocker said when formally introduced by the Rangers on Thursday, more than a week after signing a contract with a $5.2 million bonus. “So, pitching out there, getting free and being myself, it’s a great step in the right direction.” Hours after Rocker’s introduction at the stadium, two of the the Rangers’ former No. 1 picks made their major league debuts. Left-hander Cole Ragans, Texas’ top pick in 2016, was the starting pitcher for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Since being selected, Ragans has had Tommy John surgery twice. Bubba Thompson, selected by the Rangers in the first round in 2017, was called up from Triple-A, and was in the lineup batting ninth and playing left field. Thompson was hitting .303 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs and 49 stolen bases in 80 games at Round Rock.
ARLINGTON, TX
ESPN

Colts trying to plot Taylor-made plan for rushing champ

WESTFIELD, Ind. --  Matt Ryan first noticed Jonathan Taylor's natural instincts on Indianapolis Colts game film. One play proved Taylor is even more impressive in person. At Indy's first training camp practice last week, Ryan got a glimpse into this season's possibilities when his new running back caught a screen pass, quickly turned up the field and left defenders in his wake.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Angels sellers again at trade deadline despite star power

ANAHEIM, Calif. --  While the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were making moves during Tuesday's trade deadline to bolster their rosters for a postseason run, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian was left answering questions after his team went into sell mode. Despite having two of...
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp

METAIRIE, La. --  New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu wasn't ready to discuss why he missed the first week of training camp. The important thing, he said Thursday, was that he's back with the team and feeling good about it. Im sure at some point Ill be more transparent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

2-time Pro Bowl DE Carlos Dunlap makes debut with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  Carlos Dunlap went through his first training camp practice with the Chiefs on Thursday, then the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end made it perfectly clear both why he signed with Kansas City and his goals for this season. The why: The Chiefs are giving the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Pats rookie Strange holding his own in first NFL camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  Cole Strange didnt set any expectations for himself entering his first NFL training camp. His aim was simply to learn as much as he could and let the rest take care of itself. Honestly, I guess I really didnt think that far ahead," Strange said Thursday....
NFL
ESPN

Rookie tag aside, Bills CB Elam sets sights on starting job

PITTSFORD, N.Y. --  Kaiir Elam isnt big on labels. The cornerback didnt consider himself a freshman at Florida in 2019, when he became the 10th Gator since 1996 to have at least three interceptions in his first season. And the Buffalo Bills' first-round draft pick certainly doesnt lack in...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Georgia begins national title defense with sweet fade

ATHENS, Ga. --  The Georgia Bulldogs arent resting on their laurels  or their locks  as they begin defense of college footballs national championship. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and several of his teammates chopped off a significant chunk of hair before the start of preseason practice Thursday. Some clandestine...
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay. ___
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN

Trade grades: Philadelphia Phillies fill holes in bullpen, outfield -- but is it enough?

The trades: The Phillies acquire RHP David Robertson from the Cubs for RHP Ben Brown, and OF Brandon Marsh from the Angels for C Logan O'Hoppe. With two trades that were reported within the span of a few minutes, the wild-card contending Phillies addressed a pair of roster holes. While the motivations for the Phillies are clear, what about the other teams in this pair of deals?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?

Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
NFL

