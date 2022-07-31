ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

Wenyi Ding takes US Junior, first Chinese male USGA winner

 4 days ago
oregontoday.net

Quake off Oregon Coast, Aug. 4

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kpic

From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
ROSEBURG, OR
pnwag.net

Bird Flu Detected In Coos County Backyard Flock

Bird flu continues to be an issue in Oregon. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Coos County. The flock of 25 birds was a mix of chickens and ducks. ODA said the flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do no not require a quarantine.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
ROSEBURG, OR
dailyphew.com

Cheetah Cub And Puppy Are Best Friends, Now They Are Inseparable

Pancake the cheetah is being raised by humans after her mother could not produce enough milk for her. She needed a companion to be her friend and keep her company and Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon thought a puppy would be the best choice. As it turns out, Dayo the Rhodesian Ridgeback was born on the same day as Pancake.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOD PIZZA HOPES TO OPEN IN MID-SEPTEMBER

MOD Pizza is hoping to open their new Roseburg location on September 13th. Public Relations Director Charlotte Wayte told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the date is barring any final construction or permit issues. Wayte said they will be hiring approximately 25 MOD Squad members. A one-day hiring event will be held at the new location at 1176 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Saturday August 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those who cannot attend can apply online at: https://jobs.modpizza.com/job/Roseburg-Restaurant-Team-Member-Grand-Opening%21-OR-97471/885330400/
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Two fires stopped along Trans-Pacific Highway

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association and North Bend Rural Fire District responded to two fires burning along the Trans-Pacific Highway Wednesday. Firefighters were able to stop the first fire at about a quarter of an acre and the second fire at 1 acre. The...
NORTH BEND, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters put out old growth fire caused by lightning

TILLER, Ore. -- After lightning strikes caused a small fire near Tiller, firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association arrived to put it out before it could grow any larger. The DFPA says a fixed-wing aircraft spotted a smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road...
TILLER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
ENVIRONMENT
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck near Sutherlin on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Rathbun Road. A male driver admitted to pulling his vehicle in the front of the other one after to failing to ensure there was no oncoming traffic. The driver whose vehicle was hit sustained an injury to her neck. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene. Public works staff was advised of damage to the guard rail.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CRASH MONDAY

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic crash Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. the 70-year old was headed northbound in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street when he hit a dip in the road. The man said his brakes locked up and he ended up crashing his bike in the roadway.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION

A Myrtle Creek man was charged with strangulation by Oregon State Police Monday afternoon. An OSP report just after 1:20 p.m. a female reported that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident near the Riddle overpass on Interstate 5. A concerned citizen provided a ride for her to the Myrtle Creek Police Department where she was contacted and interviewed by OSP.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE INVESTIGATING STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT

Staff with the Winston Police Department are investigating a stolen vehicle incident early Wednesday. Chief Brandon Sarti said just before 3:00 a.m. officers responded to a report of a truck crashing through the fence at the Winston-Dillard Water Treatment Plant on Oak Street. When officers arrived, they determined that the vehicle had been stolen from the Winston-Dillard Water District and used to drive through the fence.
WINSTON, OR
kptv.com

I-5 crash leaves Roseburg man dead

ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) - A Roseburg man died Tuesday afternoon after a car crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155, according to Oregon State Police. Loyd Price, 78, was driving south on I-5 when his Toyota 4-Runner drove off the road and down an embankment where it rolled, landing on railroad tracks.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE

A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
MEDFORD, OR

