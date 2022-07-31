ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With President Biden testing positive again, what is rebound COVID?

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
Biden's Sixth-Quarter Approval Rating Lowest On Record: How Did Previous Presidents Fare?

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, according to the latest Gallup poll. What Happened: The percentage of people, who approve of the way Biden has handled his job as president was at 38%, the analytics company said, citing its July survey. The president's approval rating was above 50% only during the first seven months of his tenure, and between September 2021 and June 2022, his ratings flatlined between 40 and 43.
Joe Biden
The Biden agenda gets a boost

HOT LEGISLATIVE SUMMER — The House passed the $280 billion “Chips and Science” act today designed to bolster the country’s semiconductor industry. It’s a win for Democrats and President Joe Biden, whose legislative agenda appeared to be at a standstill. The bill passed despite a...
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll

Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Is Joe Biden a compromised president?

The knives came out for former President Donald Trump the day he launched his 2016 presidential run and continued to follow him throughout his presidency. First came the Russia hoax that, despite its ultimate failure, managed to inflict irreparable damage on his presidency. Demoralized that their efforts to prevent Trump...
More Democrats question Biden on 2024 ticket

(The Center Square) – As midterm elections approach, some Democrats remain hesitant to say whether President Joe Biden should run again in 2024. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., offered Biden an apology Thursday after saying she didn't think he would run again. "Mr. President, I apologize," Maloney said. "I...
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise

Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number...
Florida COVID-19 deaths top 77,500

- More than 77,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. That's according to a new report by the state Department of Health. The report states that 77,565 residents had died of the virus, up from 76,662 in a July 15 report. Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the additional deaths occurred.
Man who threatened Dr. Fauci, other official, gets 3 years

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A West Virginia man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison after he sent emails threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official for talking about the coronavirus and efforts to prevent its spread. Using an anonymous email account based in Switzerland, Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr. threatened to kill Fauci or members of his family, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. One of his messages said they would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire.” Another email said Fauci would be “hunted, captured, tortured and killed,” according to court records. Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Fauci has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19. He said he expects to retire at the end of Biden’s current term.
