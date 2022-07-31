With President Biden testing positive again, what is rebound COVID?

www.wtsp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Related
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Washington Examiner
Biden said, ‘If you get vaccinated, you won’t get COVID.’ Today, he tested positive for COVID
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID today, the White House announced. The positive test comes several months after Biden received his second booster shot in March. This would mean Biden has had four vaccine doses and still tested positive for COVID. "This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID....
Of Course Biden Has COVID
And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden
The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his positive COVID-19 test Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
Biden's Sixth-Quarter Approval Rating Lowest On Record: How Did Previous Presidents Fare?
President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, according to the latest Gallup poll. What Happened: The percentage of people, who approve of the way Biden has handled his job as president was at 38%, the analytics company said, citing its July survey. The president's approval rating was above 50% only during the first seven months of his tenure, and between September 2021 and June 2022, his ratings flatlined between 40 and 43.
Wait, Is Biden a Better President Than People Thought?
Biden is making a comeback with his breakthrough on climate legislation — but limitations to his leadership still shadow his presidency.
Biden's two-year COVID bubble finally bursts
The White House promised that President Joe Biden would not be shaking hands during a four-day swing through the Middle East, a doctor’s order intended to minimize COVID-19 risks.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Biden's Covid diagnosis throws a wrench in the White House's midterm push
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s Covid diagnosis risks upending, at least in the near term, the White House’s midterm strategy, costing him valuable time on the road and potentially raising questions about his age and fitness. For a White House staff struggling to bolster his record-low approval...
Biden stays COVID positive in test on Thursday
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.
POLITICO
The Biden agenda gets a boost
HOT LEGISLATIVE SUMMER — The House passed the $280 billion “Chips and Science” act today designed to bolster the country’s semiconductor industry. It’s a win for Democrats and President Joe Biden, whose legislative agenda appeared to be at a standstill. The bill passed despite a...
One and done? Some Democrats say Biden should not seek second term
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A few Democrats in the U.S. Congress have begun to voice what many have mulled privately: whether President Joe Biden, the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, ought to choose retirement over re-election in 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Biden still testing positive for COVID, his doctor says
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the test was taken after Biden finished a light workout.
Washington Examiner
Is Joe Biden a compromised president?
The knives came out for former President Donald Trump the day he launched his 2016 presidential run and continued to follow him throughout his presidency. First came the Russia hoax that, despite its ultimate failure, managed to inflict irreparable damage on his presidency. Demoralized that their efforts to prevent Trump...
Rep. Tenney slams Biden's weakness toward China: 'Most compromised president' in history
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that President Biden has given a weak response to Chinese threats against the United States and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Tenney believes the Biden family is "compromised" by Beijing through previous financial deals led by the president's son, Hunter Biden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
More Democrats question Biden on 2024 ticket
(The Center Square) – As midterm elections approach, some Democrats remain hesitant to say whether President Joe Biden should run again in 2024. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., offered Biden an apology Thursday after saying she didn't think he would run again. "Mr. President, I apologize," Maloney said. "I...
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number...
CBS News
Florida COVID-19 deaths top 77,500
- More than 77,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. That's according to a new report by the state Department of Health. The report states that 77,565 residents had died of the virus, up from 76,662 in a July 15 report. Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the additional deaths occurred.
Man who threatened Dr. Fauci, other official, gets 3 years
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A West Virginia man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison after he sent emails threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official for talking about the coronavirus and efforts to prevent its spread. Using an anonymous email account based in Switzerland, Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr. threatened to kill Fauci or members of his family, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. One of his messages said they would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire.” Another email said Fauci would be “hunted, captured, tortured and killed,” according to court records. Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Fauci has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19. He said he expects to retire at the end of Biden’s current term.
Comments / 0