Longwood church host workshop to help those in need

City of Groveland rediscovers infamous oak tree from abandoned African American cemetery
GROVELAND, Fla. — Officials working to restore an abandoned African American cemetery in Groveland have uncovered an infamous grand oak tree on the grounds. The grand oak that an African American cemetery is named after was uncovered during restoration. Groveland city officials have learned about 215 people are buried...
As Wisconsin State Fair kicks off, first fairgoers enjoy traditions, new foods
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, die-hard enthusiasts crowded the gates at State Fair Park, not wanting to miss a minute of the fun. Tim Hourigan and Andy Wagner were among them. The two Greenfield friends were lined up...
Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
Gov. DeSantis announces expansion of new opioid recovery program to 12 counties
FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the expansion of a new opioid recovery program in Florida, the first of its kind in the nation, according to state officials. The new addiction care network — Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) — is run through the Department of Health, Department...
Ohio State Fair welcomes diverse music, entertainment lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alicia Shoults, Ohio State Fair assistant general manager, is familiar with booking a variety of entertainment each year. “It takes months and months of work to find the appropriate balance of acts,” she said. She said it's a lot of work to accommodate most artists'...
State Attorney Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis
TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
As Central Florida temperatures hit new records, AC technicians work around the clock
CLERMONT, Fla — Temperatures are reaching new heights this summer season. More than 100 Million Americans are under a heat advisory watch or warning. In Central Florida temps have already soared over 95 degrees a number of times in July. What You Need To Know. Spectrum News weather experts...
Officials: Thousands of Lake County residents emailed false voter information
TAVARES, Fla — Lake County election officials told Spectrum News that thousands of residents have received emails containing false voter information. In response, Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays addressed the public Tuesday to set the record straight about mail-in ballot integrity. What You Need To Know. Thousands of Lake...
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Following Kansas vote, Florida Democrats say abortion is on the ballot this year
Florida Democrats went on th offense over abortion rights Wednesday, a day after Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed lawmakers to pass future restrictions on abortions, including an outright ban. “Abortion rights won in Kansas last night,” tweeted Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried. “And I just...
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
HINDMAN, Ky. — Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity. The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that...
Decision 2022: The race for Florida governor: Nikki Fried
We’re now less than a month away from the Aug. 23 primary election. Vote-by-mail ballots heading out already and early voting starting in a few weeks. The top race on the ballot for Democrats is the primary for governor. Voters will see four names on their ballots: Charlie Crist,...
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
3 years marked since El Paso mass shooting as country continues to grapple with gun violence
EL PASO, Texas — Wednesday marks three years since one of the darkest days in Texas history. A gunman opened fire inside an El Paso-area Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more. The accused shooter has yet to go to trial, and the ensuing...
Universal Studios to fix Orlando road as it preps path to Epic Universe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios is planning to improve an Orlando road as they get ready for their newest theme park, Epic Universe. Universal Studios plans to make improvements to Carrier Drive. Universal plans to use Carrier Drive as a path for its shuttle buses between its main campus...
Texas farmers, ranchers take economic hit with drought
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Texas is experiencing record-breaking heat. And along with it–drought. Right now, 85% of Texas is under extreme drought conditions. The record-breaking heat in Texas is causing crops to become smaller due to the drought. Russell Boening, a local farmer, says he is losing money due...
Peppa Pig Theme Park closed due to storm damage
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. The closure is due to storm damage, according to a statement the Winter Haven park shared on its social media channels. “Due to storm damage last night...
Orlando to be home to new indoor soccer league team
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Crusaders are the National Indoor Soccer League's newest expansion team, the league announced Thursday. The new team will play in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus, the NISL said. According to the league, a men's and women's...
5 things to know about Athens Theatre's production of 'Rock of Ages'
If you totally dig hair bands and 80s music, you'll want to know about “Rock of Ages” at the Athens Theatre. So we visited the cast for one of their very last dress rehearsals. In the “Rock of Ages” musical, the songs of Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard...
