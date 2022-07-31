LGBTQ Center of Bay County celebrates fourth anniversary

www.mypanhandle.com
WMBB
Touching up the PCB Conservation Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Conservation Park is in the middle of a mini makeover. Park officials said the park is starting to show its age, so they’re making some adjustments. The Cypress Pond Trail boardwalk #2 has reopened to the public after some rehab work over the last two […]
WMBB
Local couple restoring historical home to list on Airbnb
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple is doing their part to keep a piece of Bay County history alive. They’re restoring a historical St. Andrews home, built in 1910. 15 years ago, Margaret Gamble stepped into what is now called the ‘Fortuna Cottage.’ She was on a house tour and immediately fell in […]
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
Teachers caught in ‘crossfire’ over Florida LGBTQ law
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school beginning next week Bay District Schools leaders are still awaiting guidance from the state on the new parental rights bill. While they wait, News 13 discovered the school district is providing its own guidance to teachers on how to handle the controversial legislation. Teachers are watching a 15-minute […]
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
franklincounty.news
Developers to unveil plans for downtown marina
Two years after it was bought out from bankruptcy, and nearly four years since it was devastated by Hurricane Michael, the Apalachicola riverfront site that once housed two vibrant restaurants and bars, a package store and a two story-motel could soon be transformed into a restaurant, marina and ships chandler.
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Commissioner Steve Joyner Passes on Sunday, July 31, 2022
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Washington County, Florida lost a friend, an advocate and a good man, as Steve Joyner, Washington County Commissioner for District 5, passed. You will be missed, my friend.
WJHG-TV
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week. “I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on...
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat in Florida
A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
WJHG-TV
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st. According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.
WJHG-TV
Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City family is protesting after they say justice was not served in the death of a loved one. According to Panama City Police, James Robert Conway was involved in an altercation at the Circle J. Trailer Park in July of 2021. He sustained...
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
WJHG-TV
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
WEAR
1 dead, another injured after crash on Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash overnight Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. According to Fort Walton Beach police, Joel Burton, 42, was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Miracle Strip Parkway. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene. Another...
