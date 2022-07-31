ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County begins the process to recount 4 primary election races

By Devan Karp
 4 days ago
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office started the process to recount four elections from the June primaries.

All of the races being contested are on the Republican side of the ballot and include Secretary of State, State Senate District 9, Clerk and Recorder, and County Coroner.

Peter Lupia ran for County Clerk, and Dr. Rae Ann Weber ran for County Coroner. The candidates paid a combined $20,800 to get their election re-certified.

El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman stated, "Today we are conducting the logic and accuracy test for the recount. We had a number of candidates that have paid the fees in order to conduct the recount".

Broerman's office reported those tests to be 100 percent accurate Saturday night.
The machines have been tested thousands of times since the county received them in 2017, according to the County Clerk's Office.

The state will pay costs associated with a recount if a candidate wins or loses by a margin of 0.5 percent. Lupia lost by a margin of 28 points, and Weber lost by a margin of 31 points meaning the candidates had to foot the bill.

Former chair of the Republican Party of El Paso County Eli Bremer doesn't think the recount will change the election outcome.

"It's hard to conceive that when nobody in the state seems to remember a time when we had a half a point difference and a recount overturned the election but that when there's a 30-35 point difference you're going to see something", says Bremer.

Broerman agrees.

"I don't envision there being much of a change in this race"

State law requires the recount to use the same machines that ballots were originally counted with, and not by hand. The Clerk's Office will have the recount results by Thursday, August 4th.

Vicki Tonkins, current chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, said in a written statement that Broerman's office has blocked her requests for information about the recount, "but observers have stated it was a disaster.

Granted, they have never done recounts before but I would expect they would be ready from the fact the paperwork was turned in early enough to prepare."

Tonkins also suggested the voting machines are less accurate than human counting and that the county shouldn't use them.
kiowacountyindependent.com

Tina Peters Requests State-Wide Primary Recount, El Paso County has 7 Who have Requested a County Primary Recount—It's the Machines

On Friday, July 29th, El Paso County, CO began to work through a required recount after Tina Peters, Republican candidate for the Secretary of State and seven other county candidates contested the legitimacy of the 2022 Primary Election held in Colorado on June 28th. As the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s office began the process commanded by Colorado Secretary of State (SOS) Jena Griswold it became apparent there were a number of issues developing as El Paso promptly failed the Logic & Accuracy Testing for the GOP Primary Recount requested by a number of their candidates.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Republican Recount Requests Reach New Low

This is all very confusing, which is fitting since the original logic behind these recount requests never made much sense in the first place. We’ll do our best to explain all of the bizarre angles involved in this pointless process. First up, as Quentin Young reports for Colorado Newsline:
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
5 Republican candidates request primary election recount

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado is seeing something unusual during a political season that is typically quiet. Several candidates have requested a recount of the primary election, including three in El Paso County. “It’s not typical by any means what we’re seeing here,” said Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder. Clerk […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles

Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Misinformation spreads about election recount in Colorado county

CLAIM: Dominion voting machines in El Paso County, Colorado, failed an accuracy test during preparations for a recount following the June 2022 primary election. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A test of the county’s equipment, required by law before a recount, found no issues, county officials and Dominion Voting Systems confirmed to The Associated Press. The machines, fed dummy ballots that had been left partially blank, correctly flagged those ballots for additional human review. The process showed that the machines are working as intended, not failing.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits

The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
