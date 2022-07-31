ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?

By Jess
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wrrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Missing Newburgh woman found dead

BEEKMAN – A 23-year-old Newburgh woman who was reported missing by her family on August 1, was found dead in a vehicle that was in a small body of water off the Taconic State Park near exit 37 at Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, State Police said.
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, NY
City
Greenport, NY
City
Rush, NY
Columbia County, NY
Crime & Safety
Columbia County, NY
Accidents
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
COPAKE, NY
WNYT

Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation

Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
PHILMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Plane Crash#Rip Van Winkle Bridge#Traffic Accident
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man

A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man. According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers

I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
KINGSTON, NY
Hot 99.1

License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
GREENFIELD, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Bridge Street

Great Barrington — According to Great Barrington Chief of Police Paul Storti, at 12:05 p.m. a pedestrian was struck on the crosswalk on Bridge Street. In a press release, Storti wrote that the pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk near the Co-Op market, when a 2008 Nissan operated by Gloria Spector, 83 years old, of Monterey, struck him.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy