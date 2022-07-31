Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?

wrrv.com
1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.
Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation
For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building. In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Missing Newburgh woman found dead
BEEKMAN – A 23-year-old Newburgh woman who was reported missing by her family on August 1, was found dead in a vehicle that was in a small body of water off the Taconic State Park near exit 37 at Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, State Police said.
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
WNYT
Boil water order in effect for Columbia County community
A boil water order is in effect for the town of Stockport in Columbia County. This comes after repairs were made to a water main break. Water testing needs to be done before the order can be lifted. NewsChannel 13 will let you know when that happens.
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man
A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man. According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.
4 honored for helping save man’s life after Wilton crash
Two police officers and two civilians were recognized on Wednesday for their roles in helping save the life of a motorcyclist after a crash in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said the man's lower leg was severed after the crash on Route 9 on July 29.
Devastating Crash Disrupts Commute on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls
Commuting in the Hudson Valley isn't always easy. Congestion builds quickly and drivers can get more aggressive and even careless on the way home from work. It seems like the warm weather in the summer months only adds to the reckless driving. You could be the most cautious driver in...
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
Dennis Drue, deadly 2012 Northway rollover crash driver, strikes out for a third time with Parole Board
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been almost ten years since Dennis Drue got in his car, dunk and high on drugs, ultimately causing the crash that killed Shenendehowa students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers. Early Wednesday morning, the NYS Board of Parole denied his request for release a third time. It’s only a small victory […]
theberkshireedge.com
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Bridge Street
Great Barrington — According to Great Barrington Chief of Police Paul Storti, at 12:05 p.m. a pedestrian was struck on the crosswalk on Bridge Street. In a press release, Storti wrote that the pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk near the Co-Op market, when a 2008 Nissan operated by Gloria Spector, 83 years old, of Monterey, struck him.
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
Police investigating Montgomery County plane crash
The New York State Police is investigating a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police said the crash happened on July 30 around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Eaker Road in Palatine.
