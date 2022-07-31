The Russo Brothers Say Jon Favreau Tried To Stop Them From Killing Off Tony Stark

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body-Shamed On The Set Of "Coyote Ugly" While "Starving" Herself For The Role
"Just the feedback was constantly like, 'You're not beautiful. You're not beautiful.'"
hotnewhiphop.com
Disney Unveils "Star Wars" Prequel "Andor" Trailer, Gets Slammed By Twitter For AK-47 Use
The Star Wars universe is continuing to expand, but that doesn't mean that Disney isn't facing any flack for its creative decisions. The most recent controversy to plague the beloved cinematic universe comes after the arrival of the Andor prequel series trailer earlier today (August 1). While many were excited...
Comments / 0