Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Scrapped Due To Rahman Jr. Not Making Weight

middleeasy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
Sean O’Malley Says Julianna Pena Is ‘Hot’: ‘Oh, wait! She’s my co-worker’
Sean O’Malley couldn’t help but say Julianna Pena is “hot” during a podcast session. “Sugar” thinks it’s not appropriate to make such comments about a fellow UFC fighter. Right after her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277, Julianna Pena was beaten black...
Urijah Faber Almost Got The Conor McGregor Fight At UFC 196 In 2016
You know the classic Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight in 2016? Well, it was very close to being Urijah Faber vs. McGregor. It was late February 2016 when then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled UFC 196 fight with McGregor. As we know, Diaz would step up and fight McGregor, but ‘The California Kid’ was next in line and almost had the fight.
Tom Aspinall Reveals He Tore MCL & Meniscus At UFC London
Tom Aspinall has apparently suffered a torn MCL and meniscus following his loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC London. Aspinall suffered an unfortunate TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes during their UFC London meeting when the fight was forced to be stopped due to an Aspinall injury. It was just 15...
Jake Paul’s Business Partner Says Fight Cancellation Had Nothing To Do With Ticket Sales
Jake Paul‘s business partner claps back at Dana White‘s claims. Paul vs. Rahman Jr. was supposed to go down this weekend, but unfortunately, the fight was canceled last week due to Rahman Jr. allegedly having weight-cutting issues. Dana White chimes in. When the UFC president got wind of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandon Moreno Welcomes Title Unification In Brazil For Best Flyweight Bout Ever
Brandon Moreno has no hesitation to fight champion Figueiredo in his native Brazil. Moreno knows that the four-fight between himself and Figueiredo will be the biggest in division history. These days Brandon Moreno is sporting a big black eye and a shiny new UFC interim title around his waist. He...
Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington Dealing With ‘Serious Injuries’ From Masvidal Attack
Daniel Cormier claims that UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is dealing with some “serious injuries” from his public attack at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Daniel Cormier Claims Covington Suffered “Serious Injuries”. Cormier took to a recent episode of the “DC & RC Show” and praised Covington...
Gilbert Burns Claims Conor McGregor Would Get Destroyed At Welterweight
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns believes Conor McGregor would get destroyed if he jumped up to 170 pounds. Gilbert Burns Believes Conor McGregor Gets Destroyed At Welterweight. There has been a lot of talk about what the next move for McGregor will be once he returns from healing...
Michael Bisping Backs Anthony Smith To Be Champ, Says He Wasn’t ‘Beaten Down’ During UFC 277 Loss
Michael Bisping believes Anthony Smith wasn’t “beaten down.”. This past Saturday, Smith took on top-ranked light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev on the main card of UFC 277 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a competitive first round, Smith appeared to limp back to his corner complaining of an injury he picked up during the bout. Ankalaev snapped Smith’s three-fight win streak when he finished him in the second round.
RELATED PEOPLE
Artem Lobov Says ‘Proper 12’ Was His Idea, Will Tell All In Book Deal
Artem Lobov is taking credit for the idea of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey. Lobov plans to write a tell-all autobiography to explain the story behind the idea. Conor McGregor is the most famous MMA fighter on the planet. He was the first ever simultaneous “champ-champ” in UFC history and has found huge success in the sport. Even more notable perhaps is McGregor’s success outside the cage. The multi-millionaire has many businesses that have made him very rich, so rich that many believe he no longer needs to fight. One of his most lucrative businesses is his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve.
(Video) MMA Fighter’s Nose Gets Rearranged, Later Put Back Into Place
An MMA fighter with the last name Perry suffered a nasty nose injury — but it wasn’t Mike Perry. Blake Perry took on Marcel McCain in a welterweight contest at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4 which took place Saturday in Stockton, California. It was a competitive back-and-forth...
Teddy Atlas Singles Out Julianna Pena’s Mistake Against Amanda Nunes At UFC 277: ‘Why is she not feinting?’
Teddy Atlas said Julianna Pena should’ve feinted in order to avoid eating up all of Amanda Nunes’ punches. The veteran boxing trainer stressed that someone from Pena’s corner should’ve noticed it. Contrary to what was expected, UFC 277’s main event was no back and forth and...
Conor McGregor To Star Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal In Road House Remake
Conor McGregor will star in the Road House remake across from Jake Gyllenhaal. The role was originally set for Ronda Rousey. Conor McGregor has his hands full when it comes to all his different business ventures. From fighting in the UFC to his whiskey brand to his fitness program and clothing line, he is a very busy guy. Now McGregor is adding another endeavor into his life, acting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Rapaport Blasts Jake Paul For Fight Cancelation Due To Ticket Sales
Rapaport says the real reason for the canceled Rahman Jr. fight was poor ticket sales. Jake Paul is being called out by just about everyone it seems these days and the most recent critic of Paul is actor Michael Rapaport. Rapaport is an outspoken celebrity who often spouts his hot...
Chris Duncan Scores Insane Knockout At DWCS Season 6, Week 2, Earns A UFC Contract
Chris Duncan scored an insane knockout during the latest episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. The UFC stars of tomorrow are born on Dana White’s Contender Series. While big names such as Sean O’Malley are found via the show, it also presents mixed martial arts (MMA) fans with some exciting contests.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0