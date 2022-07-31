Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Scrapped Due To Rahman Jr. Not Making Weight

Artem Lobov is taking credit for the idea of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey. Lobov plans to write a tell-all autobiography to explain the story behind the idea. Conor McGregor is the most famous MMA fighter on the planet. He was the first ever simultaneous “champ-champ” in UFC history and has found huge success in the sport. Even more notable perhaps is McGregor’s success outside the cage. The multi-millionaire has many businesses that have made him very rich, so rich that many believe he no longer needs to fight. One of his most lucrative businesses is his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO