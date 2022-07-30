ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing a Houston pastor in a road rage incident

KENS 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say

HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dixon
KWTX

Frustrated Houston armed robbery suspect flees empty handed

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered a convenience store at around 4 p.m. June 23 in the 14100 block of Main Street. The suspect first acted like a customer,...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Uber driver charged in death of Houston pastor

An Uber driver has been arrested in the June death of Houston pastor Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Mouton was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road on June 24. According to the Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Pastor#Murder#Violent Crime#Hpd#Homicide Division#Khou 11 News
fox26houston.com

Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
onscene.tv

Pursuit Ends In Violent Crash | Houston

07.29.2022 | 9:00 PM | HOUSTON – Montgomery County chased a suspect down Eastex into Harris County The suspect exited Little York and eventually made it to Tidwell & C E King Pkwy. The suspect struck a civilian’s vehicle and was then taken into custody. The suspect was driving the Ford pickup truck. It is unclear if anyone was injured. It is unclear why they were chasing the suspect. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy