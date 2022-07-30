Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing a Houston pastor in a road rage incident

HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.

