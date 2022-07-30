Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing a Houston pastor in a road rage incident

www.kens5.com
Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. This happened on June 15 at about 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at the intersection of Tierwester Street and Meriburr Lane. The...
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
Family of transgender woman hopes someone comes forward after her murder last week
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday. After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward. "We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," Keidi...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspect accused of fleeing the scene after shooting man during altercation in parking lot
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the chest during an altercation in a parking lot in late June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Houston police, on June 26, Jacob Allen Ramirez...
KWTX
Frustrated Houston armed robbery suspect flees empty handed
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered a convenience store at around 4 p.m. June 23 in the 14100 block of Main Street. The suspect first acted like a customer,...
defendernetwork.com
Uber driver charged in death of Houston pastor
An Uber driver has been arrested in the June death of Houston pastor Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Mouton was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road on June 24. According to the Harris County...
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup
HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
fox26houston.com
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography
VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022....
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
onscene.tv
Pursuit Ends In Violent Crash | Houston
07.29.2022 | 9:00 PM | HOUSTON – Montgomery County chased a suspect down Eastex into Harris County The suspect exited Little York and eventually made it to Tidwell & C E King Pkwy. The suspect struck a civilian’s vehicle and was then taken into custody. The suspect was driving the Ford pickup truck. It is unclear if anyone was injured. It is unclear why they were chasing the suspect. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Click2Houston.com
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
'It means the world to us' | Pearland business raises money for Missouri City officer shot in the face
PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland business is helping support a Missouri City police officer who was shot in the face by a carjacking suspect last week. Grazia Italian Kitchen opened a drive-through breakfast taco stand outside their restaurant over the weekend. The money that was raised from selling breakfast...
