ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Service to mark 50 years since Claudy massacre

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyKyo_0gzB3s9900

Survivors and families of those killed in the Claudy bombings 50 years ago will gather in the quiet Co Londonderry village later to mark the anniversary.

A cross-community service with readings and hymns will take place at the memorial in the village.

Nine people, Catholics and Protestants, were killed and 30 injured when three car bombs exploded in the village on July 31 1972.

The victims included nine-year-old Kathryn Eakin, who had been cleaning the windows of her family’s grocery business, Patrick Connolly , 15, and 16-year-old William Temple.

The adults killed were Artie Hone, 38, Joseph McCluskey, 39, Elizabeth McElhinney, 59, James McClelland, 65, Rose McLaughlin, 52, and David Miller , 60.

The attack was blamed on the Provisional IRA , although the group has never claimed it.

No one has ever been convicted for the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Crlo5_0gzB3s9900

Several of the bereaved families are continuing legal action against the Catholic Church after a Police Ombudsman report in 2010 found that a Catholic priest, the late Father James Chesney, was a suspect.

The report said police, the state and the Catholic Church covered up his suspected role in the bombing.

Victims’ Group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) has been supporting the families over the last 12 months in developing a range of projects and events designed to mark the anniversary.

Director of services Kenny Donaldson said: “We have enjoyed a relationship with the Claudy families for a number of years but over the last 12 months we have worked collaboratively with all nine bereaved families, injured persons, the churches, schools and a range of others in developing a series of events designed to mark a milestone anniversary of 50 years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjfPc_0gzB3s9900

He added: “The bombings of Claudy were an attack upon the full community of the area and so it proved with nine innocents dying, young and older, male and female, Protestant and Roman Catholic – these neighbours died together and Claudy as a small village was forever changed.

“The bereaved families have shared their lived experiences over recent months with an appointed project facilitator culminating in the production of a publication which will be launched on the day of the anniversary.

“The schools have also developed a digital-based project, working together in partnership looking at the past within Claudy, the present and what they desire for the future.

“There will also be a community-based public service held on Sunday at the Claudy Memorial and within the main car park, commencing at 3pm.”

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has said the impact of the Claudy bombing still has a profound impact on the area after 50 years.

She said: “My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Claudy bombing.

“The events of that day have cast a dark shadow over this village that still remains to this day.

“As a result of this bombing multiple families and a community was torn apart and for many the pain is still as real today as it was when this disgraceful act was carried out.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
The Independent

Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

Here is a timeline of the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee:– April 7 2022Archie is found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, at her home in Southend, Essex. He has a ligature around his neck, prompting her to believe he was taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. The boy is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.– April 26Barts Health NHS Trust, responsible for Archie’s care at the Royal London Hospital, begins High Court proceedings seeking to undertake a test of the brain stem – which is responsible for keeping people alive – and to withdraw mechanical...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Britney Spears criticises Catholic Church for not allowing her to have wedding there

Britney Spears has criticised a Catholic church for not letting her marry her now-husband Sam Asghari at the place of worship.In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer shared an image of the church where she initially wanted to have her wedding, but couldn’t due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Asghari and Spears officially tied the knot in June at their home in Los Angeles, California, after announcing their engagement in September 2021.While Spears didn’t reveal the name or location of the church in her Instagram post, the photo featured an unidentified couple at their wedding ceremony.“This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Connolly
The Independent

Ruling expected on whether Archie Battersbee can be moved to hospice to die

A ruling on whether 12-year-old Archie Battersbee can be moved from hospital to a hospice to die is expected at the High Court on Friday morning.Lawyers for the boy’s family took part in an hours-long legal hearing on Thursday, with the court in London sitting until late in the evening.His loved ones have pledged to “fight to the end” with their last-minute bid to have him transferred to die in a hospice “with dignity”.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Police: Girl held captive with remains of mother, brother

A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday.The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the residence while the man was away, “is a hero for surviving the incident and coming forward with the information that she provided us in order to charge him,” said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.Discovered along a country road by a passerby following her escape on Monday, the child is now safe in...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Father makes birthday appeal over missing son

A man is appealing for information about his missing son on what would have been his 34th birthday.Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he disappeared in Newbridge, Gwent, on December 30 2012.Mystery surrounds his whereabouts after his crashed car was found abandoned on a country road, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.Mr Vaughan’s father, Alan Vaughan, made an appeal for information on what would have been his son’s 34th birthday.“We’ve never given up hope of locating Kyle. We’ve never given up hope of finding out what happened to him,” he said.Mr Vaughan’s mother, Mary, died in 2018, having had advanced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Albert Woodfox, inmate who spent decades in solitary, dies

Albert Woodfox, a former inmate who spent decades in isolation at a Louisiana prison and then became an advocate for prison reforms after he was released, died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from his family. He was 75.Woodfox and two other men became known as the “Angola Three" for their decades-long stays in solitary at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and other prisons. In 2016, Woodfox pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the 1972 death of prison guard Brent Miller and was released after more than four decades in prison. Woodfox consistently maintained his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Catholics#Protestants#The Provisional Ira#The Catholic Church
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s parents turn to European Court of Human Rights

Archie Battersbee’s parents have said they will submit an application to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is currently being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were granted a Court of Appeal hearing on Monday after the Government asked judges to urgently consider a request from a UN committee to...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy