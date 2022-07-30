ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Officials in New York declared a public health emergency Saturday over the spread of the monkeypox virus , calling the city “the epicenter” of the outbreak.

The announcement by Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said as many as 150,000 residents could be at risk of infection. The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread.

In the last two days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

New York had recorded 1,345 cases as of Friday, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California had the second most, with 799 cases.

“We will continue to work with our federal partners to secure more [vaccine] doses as soon as they become available,” Adams and Vasan said in the statement. "This outbreak must be met with urgency, action and resources, both nationally and globally, and this declaration of a public health emergency reflects the seriousness of the moment.”

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23.

The disease has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, but was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of cases in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

To date, there have been more than 22,000 monkeypox cases reported in nearly 80 countries since May, with about 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo. On Friday, Brazil and Spain reported deaths linked to monkeypox, the first reported outside Africa. Spain reported a second monkeypox death Saturday.

The virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. In Europe and North America, it has spread primarily among men who have sex with men, though health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

The type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak is rarely fatal, and people usually recover within weeks. But the lesions and blisters caused by the virus are painful.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

