For Wenyi Ding, the first man from China to win a USGA event, the sky appears to be the limit

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia says LIV Golf contract "kinda my reward" for long career
Sergio Garcia says he views his LIV contract as "kinda" his reward for a career in golf spanning nearly 30 years. In an interview with Michael Collins of ESPN, the Spaniard has opened up on his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour. The 42-year-old has revealed when he first...
Golf.com
11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
Sporting News
Justin Thomas blasts LIV Golf players' lawsuit against PGA Tour: 'They're suing every single one of us'
A group of 11 LIV Tour golfers on Wednesday revealed their intent to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after the latter suspended any defectors to the new Saudi-backed golf tour. That group, which includes Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, accuses the PGA of "(harming) the careers and...
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Golf.com
Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’
Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods’ LIV Golf offer was ‘in the neighborhood’ of $700-800 million, Norman says
On Monday, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed that his league offered “in the neighborhood of $700-800 million” for the 15-time major champion’s services. The offer, Norman said, came in LIV’s earliest days, well before he joined the league. “They’d originally approached Tiger before I became...
Golf.com
PGA Tour vacations, Finau’s celebrations and the perfect Ryder Cup family | Rogers Report
Hello friends! It’s been a busy few weeks in the golf world and we have a lot to go over. Between Ayaka Furue winning the Women’s Scottish Open, Tony Finau’s back-to-back PGA Tour victories and the Women’s Open this week, I’m feeling very excited about the world of golf! So good, actually, that I’m going to disregard the fact that I am dealing with a case of the shanks so stubborn it nearly brought me to tears on my work trip last week. Let’s get right into the good stuff instead.
Golf.com
At Muirfield, the most symbolic major in years, things are still complicated
GULLANE, Scotland — If you had just two words to describe the fact that we’re here in East Lothian, watching women’s golf at Muirfield, you’d struggle to do better than great and overdue. Great because it’s overdue. The most significant major championship this year may...
GolfWRX
Greg Norman creates storm by falsely claiming LPGA Tour is sponsored by Saudi Oil Company Aramco
From the initial Mickelsongate to an interview that hasn’t happened yet, the golf world continues to analyze every press conference, email, and statement released by the LIV organization and the PGA and DP World Tours. Much of the controversy surrounds the answers given to the question, “Why?”. At...
