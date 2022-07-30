ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Ameren Illinois lifts JJK Foundation with $130,000 donation

By The St. Louis American staff
St. Louis American
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options

The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) opens it’s community grants program for 2022, and to help applicants understand the process, they’re holding two grant seeker sessions. CFNIL staff will host two grant seekers sessions for organizations who plan to complete their first Community...
ILLINOIS STATE
tornadopix.com

Flooded community cleanup begins in East St. Louis

East St. Louis Dirty cars and moldy furniture line the streets of Terrace Drive and Mary Avenue in East St. Louis on Monday afternoon. The streets are muddy. The stench of floods that did not recede for four days remained. Some residents are ridding their newly damaged homes of things...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
Local
Illinois Society
East Saint Louis, IL
Society
St. Louis American

It’s Valentine’s day

Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign message of improving health care, support for abortion rights, and ridding Missouri of divisive politics played well throughout the state, not just the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. She prevailed over Democratic rivals to win the nomination for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

Jasmine Hall Ratliff named executive director for Build Missouri Health

Missouri Foundation for Health named Jasmine N. Hall Ratliff as executive director of its 501c3 nonprofit, Build Missouri Health. She returns to MFH after working at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and with Keecha Harris and Associates, Inc. for the past two years. During her 10 years at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, she led various projects, including the Kids’ Safe and Healthful Foods Project and the New Jersey Partnership for Healthy Kids. She also secured funding for a national initiative to decrease childhood obesity among American Indians and Alaska Natives. Hall Ratliff earned her master’s degree in health administration from Saint Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice, where she was also an adjunct professor.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Joyner Kersee
Person
Marty Lyons
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Jjk Foundation#Pre K#Stem#Ameren Illinois Chair
wfcnnews.com

Ameren offering bill payment assistance to low income customers

COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois will be providing $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. Ameren Illinois has collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to provide the assistance. "Inflation and...
ILLINOIS STATE
KTEN.com

Illinois Dangerous Dog Law: What You Need to Know

Originally Posted On: https://chicagodogbitelawyer.com/illinois-dangerous-dog-law/. According to recent data, 32.4% of households in Illinois own a dog, which equates to approximately 1.5 million dogs living within the state. While many of these households have loving relationships with their dogs, and some even serve a vital role in people’s lives as guide dogs, it’s important to acknowledge that sometimes dogs will behave in ways that pose a threat to you or other people in your community. Dog attacks are an unfortunate reality of the world we live in. And just like any other animal attack, whether it’s a wild or domestic animal, dog attacks can leave lasting scars and have life-changing consequences for victims. Fortunately, the state of Illinois has laws that aim to either prevent dog attacks, or to hold dog owners accountable for the injury that their dog causes. Read on for more information about how Illinois determines whether a dog is legally dangerous.
ILLINOIS STATE
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Illinois 2022

Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX2Now

$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
CLAYTON, MO
KYTV

Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference

The McKinney Fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. Police investigating after 4 teens shot at Fla. apartment complex. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how...
St. Louis American

Have you voted, yet?

Before heading out to vote, the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners urges St. Louis residents to:. Double-check your polling place. Due to Missouri redistricting, polling locations may have changed. If you live in St. Louis City and want to verify your polling location, please go to https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/voter/polling-places.cfm#address-search. Go to https://stlouiscovotes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=793d457da1dc47269f429b8b9a416338 to look up your polling location in St. Louis County and track the lines.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy