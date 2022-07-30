Ameren Illinois lifts JJK Foundation with $130,000 donation

www.stlamerican.com
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options
The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
WIFR
$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) opens it’s community grants program for 2022, and to help applicants understand the process, they’re holding two grant seeker sessions. CFNIL staff will host two grant seekers sessions for organizations who plan to complete their first Community...
East St. Louis flood victims need supplies, volunteers for cleanup
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — As the cleanup process continues in East St. Louis Monday, many residents needed everyday items and volunteers to help. So far there are three places Metro East residents can get supplies and necessities:. Community Lifeline at 1468 State Street, East St. Louis has clothing,...
tornadopix.com
Flooded community cleanup begins in East St. Louis
East St. Louis Dirty cars and moldy furniture line the streets of Terrace Drive and Mary Avenue in East St. Louis on Monday afternoon. The streets are muddy. The stench of floods that did not recede for four days remained. Some residents are ridding their newly damaged homes of things...
East St. Louis declares state of emergency following historic flooding
The community leaders in East St. Louis declares a state of emergency after dozens of residents were displaced due to flood damage.
'The need is great': Illinois state lawmakers are calling on corporate citizens to aid flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Strangers gather in an afterschool center with one life-changing moment in common, Tuesday's flash flood. "I got to wonder where I'm going to lay my head at today, the week," Sharon Franklin of East St. Louis said. Franklin shares that same struggle with other...
St. Louis American
It’s Valentine’s day
Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign message of improving health care, support for abortion rights, and ridding Missouri of divisive politics played well throughout the state, not just the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. She prevailed over Democratic rivals to win the nomination for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.
St. Louis American
Jasmine Hall Ratliff named executive director for Build Missouri Health
Missouri Foundation for Health named Jasmine N. Hall Ratliff as executive director of its 501c3 nonprofit, Build Missouri Health. She returns to MFH after working at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and with Keecha Harris and Associates, Inc. for the past two years. During her 10 years at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, she led various projects, including the Kids’ Safe and Healthful Foods Project and the New Jersey Partnership for Healthy Kids. She also secured funding for a national initiative to decrease childhood obesity among American Indians and Alaska Natives. Hall Ratliff earned her master’s degree in health administration from Saint Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice, where she was also an adjunct professor.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15
Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults...
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebate: How to Know If You're Eligible
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates this fall, but who is eligible?. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
wfcnnews.com
Ameren offering bill payment assistance to low income customers
COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois will be providing $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. Ameren Illinois has collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to provide the assistance. "Inflation and...
KTEN.com
Illinois Dangerous Dog Law: What You Need to Know
Originally Posted On: https://chicagodogbitelawyer.com/illinois-dangerous-dog-law/. According to recent data, 32.4% of households in Illinois own a dog, which equates to approximately 1.5 million dogs living within the state. While many of these households have loving relationships with their dogs, and some even serve a vital role in people’s lives as guide dogs, it’s important to acknowledge that sometimes dogs will behave in ways that pose a threat to you or other people in your community. Dog attacks are an unfortunate reality of the world we live in. And just like any other animal attack, whether it’s a wild or domestic animal, dog attacks can leave lasting scars and have life-changing consequences for victims. Fortunately, the state of Illinois has laws that aim to either prevent dog attacks, or to hold dog owners accountable for the injury that their dog causes. Read on for more information about how Illinois determines whether a dog is legally dangerous.
The Illinois Winner of the $1.3B Mega Millions Still Hasn't Come Forward. Can the Ticket Holder Remain Anonymous?
Customers who frequent the Des Plaines gas station that sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket Friday are still left wondering who the lucky winner is. And according to officials, things may stay that way. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois...
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Illinois 2022
Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
KYTV
Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference
The McKinney Fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. Police investigating after 4 teens shot at Fla. apartment complex. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how...
St. Louis American
Have you voted, yet?
Before heading out to vote, the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners urges St. Louis residents to:. Double-check your polling place. Due to Missouri redistricting, polling locations may have changed. If you live in St. Louis City and want to verify your polling location, please go to https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/voter/polling-places.cfm#address-search. Go to https://stlouiscovotes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=793d457da1dc47269f429b8b9a416338 to look up your polling location in St. Louis County and track the lines.
