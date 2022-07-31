Jake Paul Vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Boxing Match Is Canceled

www.mmanews.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Australian Boxing Legend Johnny Famechon Dies Aged 77
Former featherweight boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia after a lengthy illness. Nicknamed “poetry in motion” for his silky skills within the ring, Famechon’s boxing career spanned over two decades and saw him record 56 wins—including 20 by knockout—six draws and five losses. His most notable victory came against Cuban Jose Legra in 1969, where he won the WBC featherweight title by decision.
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. Women’s Pound for...
Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick
Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil. Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.
Former UFC Fighter Takes Credit For Proper 12 Whiskey Idea
UFC superstar Conor McGregor‘s longtime SBG Ireland teammate, Artem Lobov, claims he’s the one who inspired McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey business. Lobov is set to release a book regarding his life and career, including his relationship with McGregor. The two had been virtually inseparable while they were both competing, as evidenced by McGregor’s bus attack in New York that was allegedly prompted by Khabib Nurmagomedov confronting Lobov.
McCarthy On Lewis Stoppage: ‘He Always Goes Face Down, Ass Up’
Renowned former referee John McCarthy has given his take on the controversial stoppage in the heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich. This past weekend at UFC 277, Lewis looked to break his streak of Texas defeats, which has seen him bested in his home state by Ciryl Gane last September and Tai Tuivasa in February this year.
Chael Sonnen Refuses To Watch Moreno/Figueiredo 4
The UFC appears to have lost one regular viewer for its next flyweight title match. At UFC 277 this past weekend, fan favorite Brandon Moreno had gold wrapped around his waist again. With champion Deiveson Figueiredo out through injury until the end of the year, the promotion booked “The Assassin Baby” opposite fellow top-five contender Kai Kara-France in a rematch for the newly created interim belt.
Oscar De La Hoya Offers To Promote Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has offered the services of Golden Boy Promotions for a potential crossover clash between UFC star Nate Diaz and YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul. One of the main talking points this year in combat sports has surrounded the contract status of longtime MMA fighter Diaz. The...
Jake Paul Called Out By Key Figure In Jussie Smollett Case
Jake Paul has another potential opponent for his next boxing match after his Hasim Rahman Jr. fight was recently canceled. Abimbola Osundairo, an extra on the television series Empire and a professional boxer, has expressed interest in a fight with Paul. Osundairo has a 2-0 professional record in the boxing ring and has already fought twice this year.
