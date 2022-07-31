Council to receive third utility rate briefing, review convention center day-use applications

lynnwoodtoday.com
Council debates City Center plan updates, discusses utility rates
The Lynnwood City Council at its Aug. 1 work session continued to debate the value of increased residential growth that will occur as a result of proposed updates to the City Center Planned Action Ordinance. At the council’s Feb. 22 meeting, Lynnwood Development & Business Services Director David Kleitsch said...
AJ Adamski appointed Leadership Snohomish County executive director
AJ Adamski has been appointed the new executive director of Leadership Snohomish County (LSC). Adamski joins the organization with over 20 years in the field of education as a teacher and school administrator. As part of a military family, she traveled the world and developed an appreciation of different cultures and communities.
Snohomish County uses ARPA funds to partner with Edmonds, Lynnwood for shelter, behavioral health projects
The cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood will be among the beneficiaries of a new Snohomish County program that will invest $9.6 million in the shelter and behavioral health initiatives. According to a county news release, the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program seeks to leverage federal American Rescue Plan Act...
Scene in Lynnwood: Project Girl tours city campus
Project Girl, a Lynnwood-based mentoring program for local young women of color, was invited to tour the City of Lynnwood campus earlier this week. The Aug. 1 tour started in the Lynnwood City Council Chambers, where the girls were allowed to check out the dais. Then they heard from Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Councilmembers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Shirley Sutton.
Save the date: Fair on 44th returns to Lynnwood Sept. 10
Fair on 44th, the City of Lynnwood’s Health and Safety Community Block Party, returns Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be vehicle tours, demonstrations and hands-on games and activities for families. The event takes place on 44th Ave W in front of Civic...
Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Senator. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 2,990 16.38%. Petra Bigea. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,121 17.09%. Lillian Ortiz-Self. (Prefers Democratic Party) 12,123 66.39%. WRITE-IN 25 0.14%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. Candidate Vote...
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees
The Snohomish County Sheriffs office is coordinating donations for local Ukrainian and Afghan refugees. The department is asking for new items only at this time. The most requested donations are household items such as towels, pillows, laundry detergent, cookware and diapers. The donation center is located at the Carl Gipson...
Weekend work in Seattle on southbound I-5 coincides with Seafair activities and stadium events
People driving southbound on Interstate 5 will need to prepare for lane reductions that could cause slowdowns for those heading to several weekend activities, the Washington State Department of Transportation says. Large crowds are expected to attend Seafair throughout the weekend, as well as several Mariners games and a Seahawks practice at Lumen Field adjacent to the work area on I-5 in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.
Looking Back: Location confusion, plus this and that
Recently an article in an Edmonds historical publication reported on a disastrous fire in November of 1938—a fire which destroyed Charles Cressey’s Garage and Service Station. However, the article erroneously gave the garage’s location as Seattle Heights, and stated: “Cressey’s was located near Highway 99, next to Albright’s Restaurant (former Harvey’s Tavern).” Correctly, in 1938, the actual locations for both Cressey’s Garage and Albright’s Café was not Seattle Heights; rather, the two businesses were located at a completely different intersection—a mile north of Seattle Heights.
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
Sponsor spotlight: Guests in town for Seafair weekend? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you
With Seafair bringing visitors to our area this weekend, Scotty’s Food Truck might be the answer to feeding your out-of-town guests. The food truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 24-30, 2022
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. 17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported. 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault. 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and lying to a police officer. 4900 block 194th...
Artists sought for Arts of the Terrace juried show
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions through Aug. 12. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which is sponsored...
Lynnwood man indicted for hate crime, interstate threats
A 37-year-old Lynnwood man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for a hate crime and four counts of interstate threats, the U.S. Attorneys Office said. Joey David George, who is in the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac, will be arraigned on the indictment on Aug. 11. “By law,...
Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
Under the weather: Dry streak comes to an end, but warmth quickly returning
It is! After a 16-day hiatus from measurable rainfall at Paine Field, we finally received some rain on Thursday Aug. 4 —and boy, did it feel nice. At the time of writing this, the temperature outside at KPAE is sitting pretty at around 60 degrees. This feels quite refreshing after what seemed like a never-ending stretch of hot weather.
Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’
A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
