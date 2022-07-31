Make A Wish bike tour tragedy as two killed and three hospitalized after SUV drives into cyclists

A MAKE A Wish bike tour ended in tragedy after an SUV drove into a crowd of cyclists leaving two dead and three hurt, police have said.

The crash occurred at approximately 11am on Saturday during the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour, according to ABC-affiliate WXYZ.

The crash took place in Ionia County, Michigan Credit: Google

The five cyclists were headed south on Stage Road in Ronald Township when they were struck by an SUV driving northbound, investigators revealed.

The SUV reportedly crossed the middle line during an attempt to drive around another vehicle.

WXYZ reports that one cyclist was declared dead on the scene.

The second biker succumbed to their injuries after getting air transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Following the fatal crash, Make-A-Wish Michigan released this statement: "We are deeply saddened to share that a tragic accident occurred in lonia County today involving cyclists participating in the Make-A-Wish® Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile® (WAM) Bicycle Tour.

"Two riders were killed, and three were injured after being struck by a car.

"Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and all members of the WAM community during this difficult time.

"We are thankful to the first responders who arrived immediately to save lives.

"We are supporting our riders, staff, and volunteers with grief counseling and assisting with the law enforcement investigation."

Make-A-Wish Michigan noted that the third day of the WAM 300 bicycle tour, including their one-day WAM50 and WAM Jr. tours, have all been canceled for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the person driving the SUV was arrested after getting medical attention.

The driver was busted on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and remains in the Ionia County Jail.

The names of the five victims, all men, and the SUV driver have not yet been released.