Tuscaloosa County, AL

Head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County kills 22-year-old Buhl man, Alabama troopers say

By Staff report
 4 days ago
A 22-year-old Buhl man died in a head-on collision Friday night in Tuscaloosa County, state troopers said.

The two-vehicle crash that killed Joshua E. Plowman occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County 140, about 6 miles west of Coker.

Troopers said Plowman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado that collided with a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Andrew S. Curry, 57, who is also from Buhl.

Plowman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Curry and Jonah B. Duffy, 22, of Gordo, who was a passenger in Plowman's vehicle, were both taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

