This innovative 6-in-1 device takes the pain out of measuring anything you need to size up

The world’s first 4K webcam with a 3-axis gimbal does a MUCH better job than Apple’s Center Stage
Instead of recording a widescreen video and cropping + zooming to keep the subject in range, the Insta360 Link just uses its 3-axis gimbal to follow subjects around while coolly recording everything in 4K. In terms of webcam capabilities, the Insta360 Link is what we professionals like to call absolute...
Smart controller concept helps manage OTT services
Fact: I have a lot of over-the-top subscriptions. Also fact: I spend a lot (and I do mean a lot) of time trying to figure out what to watch or listen to as I am spoiled by all the choices available. So if there’s a service or a device that can help me decide easily what movie to watch or what TV show to binge next or what playlist to listen to, I would gladly welcome it with open arms. I need to get some of my time back from deciding and spend it on actually consuming media that I subscribe to.
Sony game controller lets you switch from real to unreal gaming on the fly, promises fully immersive experience
I have just kept the PlayStation controller aside after a fierce game of FIFA with my bud. My thumb’s aching and I’m wondering, what if I could disjoin the controller to use the joystick on either side so the pressure could be distributed between both the thumbs? Well, if there was a controller to suffice this demand, it ought to do a little more than just disjoining for user comfort.
JLab Open Sport earbuds hook onto any pair of glasses, priced very sensibly
Sony Linkbuds changed the way we perceive open-ear audio in a space dominated by TWS earbuds with superior ANC levels. Just as we were wondering what else could stir up the domain, JLab has caught our attention for good. Their latest pair of open-ear audio earbuds completely revamp the perceived...
This LEGO G-Shock Mudmaster looks just about as realistic as the original
It’s proportionally accurate, has a stunningly realistic dial, and can even be worn on your wrist. The LEGO G-Shock Mudmaster comes with a display stand and even has a set of interchangeable straps, all made out of LEGO bricks. In fact, the only thing this timepiece can’t do is tell the time… but then again, is it even supposed to?!
TOOB turns bicycle inner tubes into rubbery hand-made accessories
The interest, purchase, and use of bicycles have seen an uptick in the past few years, but these leg-powered two-wheeled vehicles have been around for decades. Many of their problems have also been around just as long, including the parts that easily get worn down and then thrown away. Although significantly more sustainable than cars or even motorcycles, bikes have parts that are definitely environment-unfriendly. Those range from bits of plastic here and there as well as toxic chemicals used in painting their metal frames. Rubber tires and inner tubes, however, are even bigger sources of pollutants down the road. Fortunately, this line of accessories puts inner tubes to a different use, allowing them to go the distance even after they have served their original purpose.
Best EDC designs you need in your toolbox
EDCs are the living embodiment of “big things come in small packages”. EDCs are the kind of smart little tools that are always great to have in your backpack or tool kit. You never know when one of them could come to your rescue, helping you out of the trickiest situation, or to even pop open a bottle of beer, when you need to unwind after work. These little superheroes can make a world of difference while completing tasks – whether big or small. And, we’ve curated the best EDC designs we’ve seen in a while! From a fully-functioning balisong-style pocket knife to a unique bottle opener inspired by Chinese architecture – these are the EDC designs you definitely need by your side.
This off-grid sustainable toilet aimed at rural areas ‘flushes’ with the help of sand + a conveyor belt
In a world, where sanitation is considered a luxury and not a basic necessity, and 500 million people are still defecating in the open, this off-grid toiled called Sandi, designed by Brunel University graduate Archie Read, is a complete blessing. This sustainable toilet solution is aimed at rural areas where basic amenities like water and electricity may be unavailable. The idea for Sandi hit Read when he was working for a toilet company called LooWatt. LooWatt’s unique toilet system collects waste in a biodegradable polymer film, which although an innovative product, is still meant for urban cities. Although Sandi is still a concept, if transformed into a feasible reality, it could provide inhabitants of such locations with a solution that is not only sustainable but also safe and dignified. “If you have a nice complex electrical component, and you’re in a village that’s 50 miles away from any technician who can fix it, you can’t expect them to travel 50 miles there and 50 miles back to fix one toilet,” says Read. “It has to be in a situation that’s fixable by 90% of people themselves.”
This DJI drone only needs 3 propellers to perform aerial photography
One less propeller means one less motor sucking away at the battery. Meet the DJI HiTop, a conceptual drone that follows a tricopter format instead of the traditional quadcopter one. In simple words, it uses three rotors to achieve flight as opposed to the traditional four. Designed as more of a consumer-grade aerial toy instead of a highly professional one, the HiTop is a simple drone that’s built to do its job well. The body of the drone is much larger than you’d expect, but this turns out to be a feature, housing a bigger battery and more safety features to keep the drone up in the air for longer. From the top view, the drone assumes the shape of a 6-sided star, with three rotors and three ‘bumpers’ between them, adding as physical barriers to prevent too much damage to the drone or the high-end camera system underneath. The only observable con in this format, however, is that the drone looks incredibly symmetrical on all three sides, which makes it a little difficult to identify which way the drone is facing while you’re in flight.
This self-driving wheelchair has detachable walker to empower the user to walk with ease
Age is only a number until your body begins to show signs of aging. When knees begin to wear down, the simplest of tasks – you took for granted – steadily develop into an everyday challenge and then age suddenly becomes a significant number. Life at this point...
Handheld steam cleaner can disinfect surfaces, eliminate odors, and de-wrinkle clothes with zero chemicals
Move over, Dyson. The SUMJet’s dry steam technology can do everything from sanitizing surfaces to removing wrinkles from clothes… and at $109, it won’t break the bank either. With the ability to shoot out steam at 320°F, the SUMJet promises to be the ultimate handheld appliance. Using...
TWINS-MDF is a chair set that fit into each other like a Matryoshka puzzle
Whenever we build something physical, there will almost always be some resulting waste. For example, there are trimmings and cutoffs that are left on the production floor, and these are often thrown out because they can no longer be used. There has been some pushback recently in the attempt to reduce material waste, often by recycling or reusing these materials for other unrelated or orthogonal products. Pieces of fabric can be used for other textile-related designs, and even plastics can be recycled for some other plastic parts of other products. Of course, it would probably be better if there were no wasted materials at all and that every solid piece could become part of the product or a set of products. That’s the kind of resource efficiency that this chair set tries to aim for, resulting in a quirky design that looks like it was made from puzzle mats.
Wolf Rigs Hummer Camper is robust and capable entrant in the crowded adventure camper market
No matter how crowded the adventure camper market begins to appear, creative minds manage to rub the lamp of genius to germinate a fresh perspective. So, if you had begun to feel that every other camper was looking pretty much the same; spare a moment for the Hummer Camper from self-taught enthusiasts at Wolf Rigs. Hello – just a thought – we have a lot more to discuss!
This modern and minimal multifunctional pet carrier doubles up as a stool for you
There’s a special place in my heart…reserved completely for pet products! Our pets are quite literally our lifelines, and if you own a cat or two like me, then you know most of our days are spent catering to their every whim and fancy. Well-designed, smart, and functional product designs can make your pet’s life easier, more comfortable, and fun! And if they manage to provide some utility to your living space and you, then it’s quite literally the best of both worlds. One such example of an innovative design that caters to the needs of both pets and humans is – Guacal.
Swiveling side table lets you interchange table tops and save space
When we first started working from home during the pandemic, a lot of people had to adjust their living spaces to be able to work properly. While things haven’t really returned to the old normal, there are those that are already working permanently from home or who will be working hybrid from now on. That leaves furniture designers with a lot of ideas to play around with to make this semi-permanent shift better for those who need additional stuff at home. Side tables are just some of the furniture that can be explored and improved.
Autel MaxiCharger makes charging EVs at home almost as easy as charging your phone
Electric cars are pretty much the future of automobiles. Or they should be if we want to keep our planet alive for a very long time. But while these green cars have almost caught up to their gasoline-chugging ancestors in speed and range, the infrastructures that support EVs aren’t completely there yet. Charging on the road is still a problem, and there are issues even with charging at home. Being able to charge your car during the night while it’s parked in your garage should be an advantage that regular cars would never be able to enjoy, but it isn’t all sunshine and roses because of a multitude of factors. That’s where Autel’s new HomeCharger comes in, making EV charging so easy you’d wish your phone or laptop charged that way, too.
These low-cost solar-powered homes in Sweden are the energy efficient housing solution we need in 2022
On a street in Örebro, Sweden, you’ll find a set of ten solar-powered rowhouses, each placed artfully against the other, creating a quaint L-shaped development of zero-energy affordable homes. Designed by Street Monkey Architects, the homes make use of passive building principles and photovoltaic panels to generate all the energy they would require to function all year long. Also, the intriguing roofline of the development instantly caught our eyes – besides its solar-power generating capabilities.
