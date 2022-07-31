“Dangerous” Fugitive Captured in New York after Escape

943litefm.com
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
Police investigating death of two children, one woman in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after three suspicious deaths were reported in a New Hampshire home on Wednesday afternoon. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says a woman and two children were found dead at a Northfield residence. Police were on scene in the area of Wethersfield...
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
Police: Driver clocked going 161 mph on I-93 in NH
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A man was arrested after a state trooper clocked him going more than twice the speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said. Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was behind the wheel of an orange sports car that sped past a New Hampshire state trooper at 161 mph, according to State Police.
Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol
A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, fentanyl possession in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 28-year-old woman from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman walking in the middle of Middle Road at around 4:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the location and identified the woman as Courtney T....
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating armed kidnapping
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a kidnapping in Springfield. Police said at least four armed people went into a home on Stanley Road at about 3:30 Saturday morning. They said a man was taken at gunpoint. Another man was at the home and police said he...
nbcboston.com
NH Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Outside Convenience Store
A 27-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep in front of a convenience store in Fitzwilliam. New Hampshire State Police identified the motorcyclist as Alexander Barbur, of Troy, NH. State troopers and Fitzwilliam police officers responded to Route 12, in front of the...
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
nbcboston.com
80-Year-Old Killed Trying to Remove Obstruction From I-93 in NH
An older man was killed while attempting to clear an obstruction from Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, police said. Ernest Duncan, an 80-year-old from Bristol, was headed south on the highway when he noticed an obstruction in the middle of the road just before 11 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teacher last seen in Windham 38 years ago
WINDHAM, N.H. — A Massachusetts teacher was last seen in New Hampshire 38 years ago, and no charges have been made in the case. Christopher Bird, 25, was last seen on July 29, 1984, by a friend at the D&Q Stables in Windham. Bird lived and worked as a teacher in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Trooper: Zhukovskyy Cried When Told of Death Toll in Randolph Crash
LANCASTER – New Hampshire State Trooper Derek Newcomb testified Friday that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy began to cry when he learned for the first time that seven motorcyclists were killed in the Route 2 crash in Randolph three years ago. Friday marked the end of the first full week of Zhukovskyy’s...
WCAX
Two seriously hurt in Claremont fight
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has been charged with first degree aggravated assault for seriously injuring two people during an argument. Police say the confrontation happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday near Pearl Street. They say one person was shot in the leg and another was struck in the head with a blunt object. Both victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
WMUR.com
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam
FITZWILLIAM, N.H. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam, according to New Hampshire State Police. The motorcyclist collided with a Jeep on Route 12 in front of Bottom's Up convenience store, according to officials. Police said the motorcyclist, Alexander Barbur, 27, of Troy, was pronounced...
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth Finding
In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.
