WWE News: Vince McMahon’s Name Removed From Backstage, Summerslam Notes, Details On Who Is Attending The Show

Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card
WWE has an updated lineup for its NXT Heatwave special following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on August 16th live on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
Tony Khan Is Excited For Madison Rayne To Join AEW, Says He’s Open To Her Wrestling
As previously reported, AEW has expanded its talent relations and development team. This includes Madison Rayne joining the company as a coach for the women’s division. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan said he was excited that Rayne is All Elite and spoke about if she would end up wrestling as well. He said:
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the work ethic of Vince McMahon and why he believes the former WWE CEO will never get the credit he deserves. McMahon retired last month after the WWE board announced it was investigating claims of misconduct against him. Here are highlights:
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8. The expected venue for the show is rumored to...
Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC
– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
Paul Heyman On the Change in WWE’s Recruits Today, Talent At SummerSlam Tryouts
Paul Heyman was at the WWE tryouts over SummerSlam weekend, and he spoke about the tryouts in a new interview. Heyman spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On the change in WWE’s recruits today: “There’s a difference right now in...
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Announces That He’s Cancer-Free
Hacksaw Jim Duggan has pinned cancer to the mat again, announcing that he is once again cancer-free. As reported in May, Duggan had announced back in May that his cancer had returned. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a video on Instagram noting that he is now cancer-free following treatment.
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Savannah Evans does battle with Alisha on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:. Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present another BEFORE THE IMPACT – including exclusive...
Parker Boudreaux Joins Westside Gunn’s Fourth Rope Company
NXT alumnus Parker Boudreaux is the first wrestling talent to join Westside Gunn’s new company Fourth Rope. Gunn, the rapper and outspoken wrestling fan, posted to Instagram to announce that Boudreaux, who was Harland in NXT and made his AEW debut on this week’s Dark, has joined the company which is described “For the love of WRESTLING powered through ART, FASHION & MUSIC.”
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK
WWE has announced more matches for the NXT UK Championship tournament on next week’s NXT UK. As previously reported, Ilja Dragunov announced on this week’s show that he was relinquishing the title due to injury, with a tournament later announced to determine the new champion. The final two bouts in the eight-man tournament will take place next week as follows:
AEW News: Toni Storm Featured on Cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine, Dark Highlights, Tay Conti Gets Kittens for Sammy Guevara
– AEW star Toni Storm is featured on the cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine. You can check out some of Storm’s featured images from the magazine below:. – AEW released the following clips for last night’s edition of Dark:. – In a new vlog, Tay Conti bought some...
Booker T Reveals How Long He’s Under WWE Contract
Booker T’s WWE contract is still in effect for a good long while, as he recently revealed on his podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer, who appeared on Monday’s Raw for a match on commentary, discussed the status of his WWE deal in a conversation on his Hall of Fame Podcast.
Backstage Update on WWE Changes Allowing More Freedom in Ring and on The Mic
– PWInsider has a report on some new changes in WWE and the loosening of certain past restrictions in the company with the recent changes at the top and Triple H becoming the new VP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. According to the report, WWE has loosened restrictions for talents when they cut promos, which will apparently allow talents to improvise more and have more creative freedom in the ring and in promos.
First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA
“The Perfect Knockout” Samantha Starr will compete in The Burke Invitational at NWA 74, according to the National Wrestling Alliance’s Twitter (see below). Her mother, Baby Doll, will accompany her to the ring. Starr is the granddaughter of Grizzly Smith, as well as the child of Sam Houston and The Perfect 10. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is Starr’s half-uncle and her aunt is Rockin’ Robin.
Rob Schamberger Reveals His Favorite Painting He’s Ever Done
Rob Schamberger is WWE’s artist-in-residence and has done a number of memorable paintings, but he revealed his personal favorite one in a new interview. Schamberger, who is the artist behind Canvas 2 Canvas, appeared on the Wrestling Winedown podcast and was asked about his favorite painting, first explaining why it’s a hard answer and then naming his portrait of Connor Michalek (of Connor’s Cure fame). You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
Xyon Quinn Set for Action on Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Xyon Quinn is set for action and more. Here’s the announced lineup and preview:. * Guru Raaj & Dante Chen vs. Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin. * Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace. Hail and Grace...
