'Ted Lasso': What to Know About Season 3

'Ghosts' Cast Want to See 'Good Place' Star Appear on Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The cast of CBS's new hit sitcom Ghosts has some ideas about who they'd like to see join the show in Season 2, and the name of a Good Place alum recently came up. During a recent interview with Collider, Ghosts actor Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is — or rather, the person who would believe him if he claimed to have seen a ghost. "I'm gonna say... my pal D'Arcy... She would be the most game," he replied, referring to his best friend and former The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden.
Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Show Canceled
Even Ellen DeGeneres cannot escape the cancelation sweep at HBO Max. Her animated series Little Ellen was canceled before its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a seven-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and new episodes were already completed. The new season was set to premiere in June, but it was delayed indefinitely and will now never premiere.
'Twilight' Star Reportedly Splits From Longtime Partner
Twilight star Cam Gigandet and his wife, Dominique Geisendorff, are reportedly getting a divorce. Geisendoff filed for divorce on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to documents obtained by E! News. Gigandet, 39, played the villain James Witherdale in the 2008 Twilight movie. Gigandet and Geisendorff married in...
Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just 1 Season
First Kill couldn't make it past its first season. Nearly two months after all eight episodes of the young adult lesbian vampire series dropped on the platform in June, Netflix has canceled First Kill after just one season, the streamer opting not to move forward with Season 2. News that a stake had been driven into the series was first confirmed by Deadline Tuesday night.
Wildly Popular CBS Series Revival Gets Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A beloved CBS show has officially been revived, and a new reboot trailer has been revealed. The Kids in the Hall, an iconic sketch comedy series that ran on the network from 1993 to 1995, is back and making its grand return on Amazon Prime Video. The hit series will debut on the streamer on May 13, and eager fans can check out the first trailer below.
Chrissy Metz Addresses 'This Is Us' Spinoff Speculation (Exclusive)
While it's hard to believe that This Is Us ended its six-season run this past May, fans have come to realize they don't want to watch TV without the Pearson family. With so many taking to social media to express their grief over television's monumental loss, the series finale opened up discussion among fans for a possible spinoff series. But could it ever really come to fruition? Though showrunner Dan Fogelman admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he was "pretty set" on the series finale, Chrissy Metz — who played Kate Pearson — told PopCulture.com exclusively that wherever the creator goes with the show, she'll follow.
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 1)
A new month is here, and as August gets underway, Netflix is hard at work stocking its library with fresh titles from its August 2022 content list. Released as the streamer made the final additions of July, August's list includes dozens of incoming titles, and subscribers will get a glimpse at what's up the streamer's sleeve as 49 new titles arrive this week.
21 TV Shows That Ended In The Best Possible Way
Here's hoping the Better Call Saul finale is as good as the Breaking Bad one...
Jason Mantzoukas Wants His 'Paper Girls' Co-Star Adina Porter to Join 'John Wick' Franchise (Exclusive)
Jason Mantzoukas made his entrance into the John Wick franchise with the series' third movie, and now he wants his Paper Girls co-star Adina Porter to join him. During an exclusive interview to promote the new Amazon Prime Video series — which is an adaptation of a comic series of the same name — PopCulture.com noted that Porter's role was significantly action-packed, to which Mantzoukas quipped, "I want you in the next Mission Impossible. The next John Wick. Come on."
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
'Batgirl': Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Movie's Cancellation
Leslie Grace, the star of Warner Bros.' now-canceled Batgirl movie, has spoken out following the studio's decision not to release the film on any platform. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed that the DC Comics film, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, would no longer make it to any screen, Grace addressed the abrupt cancellation on social media, sharing how proud she was of the movie and all of those involved in making it.
'Teen Mom' Star Seems to Confirm MTV is Combining 'OG' and Sequel Series Into One Show
There's another Teen Mom show on the horizon. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shared on Twitter that there is a new show called Teen Mom: Next Chapter that will be on the way. She also stated that Teen Mom 2 has come to an end, paving the way for this latest spinoff.
HBO Max and Discovery+ Merger Plans Revealed
Warner Bros. Discovery outlined its plans for the future of HBO Max and Discovery+, confirming that the two streamers will be merged by summer 2023. The news came during the new company's quarterly earnings report on Thursday. The merging process has already begun, with titles disappearing from HBO Max and Discovery+'s Magnolia Network content joining HBO Max this fall.
'New Girl' Star Joins New ABC Comedy as Series Regular
Actress Hannah Simone has been cast as a series regular in the highly-anticipated new comedy series Not Dead Yet, coming to ABC this fall. Simone is best known for playing Cece, one of the main characters on Fox's hit sitcom New Girl from 2011 to 2018. Now she will be back in familiar territory as Sam, a friend and colleague to Rodriguez's character Nell on Not Dead Yet.
Melanie Lynskey Opens up About 'Ridiculous' Body Shaming on Set of Movie
Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey is opening up about her experience with body shaming in Hollywood. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress opened up about the body shaming she faced during her early days in Hollywood, revealing that she was pressured to lose weight on the set of 2000's Coyote Ugly.
'CSI: Vegas' Reveals Replacements After Mel Rodriguez's Exit
CSI: Vegas finally has its new medical examiners. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone joined the CBS crime drama, a revival of the groundbreaking original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. The Last Man on Earth star Mel Rodriguez played medical examiner Dr. Hugo Ramirez for CSI: Vegas Season 1, but he left the show in January. CSI: Vegas Season 2 will be headlined by the return of Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.
'Batgirl' Movie Will Not Be Released, Despite Already Being Filmed
Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly decided not to release Batgirl, a DC Comics film intended for release directly to HBO Max. The move is unprecedented since the studio reportedly spent at least $70 million to make it and it's already been filmed. There were even test screenings for the movie, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In The Heights star Leslie Grace played the title character.
'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman Explains His Character Trevor's Major Decision Before Untimely Death
CBS's Ghosts has not only become a favorite among audiences with stellar ratings across network television, but the writing alone has been a modest masterclass in humanizing death and all the moral complexities faced in the afterlife through comedy. In one of the show's most beloved and acclaimed episodes "Trevor's Pants" written by Kira Kalush and Talia Bernstein, series star Asher Grodman opened up about his character Trevor Lefkowitz's altruistic decision to give up his pants for a hazing victim ahead of the '90s Wall Street bro's tragic death.
'Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Joins New Hulu Series
The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss is staying with Hulu for her next project. The former Mad Men star will lead The Veil, a new FX on Hulu limited series. The project was created by Steven Knight, who also worked with FX on Taboo and is best known for creating Peaky Blinders.
