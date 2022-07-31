City of Columbus and CelebrateOne host community baby shower for new moms and moms-to-be

abc6onyourside.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police hope National Night Out encourages residents to partner with them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spent time with families at National Night Out Tuesday, other families were grieving the loss of their loved ones who were killed in Monday night's shooting at the Old Landmark Tavern. National Night Out takes place annually across the...
WSYX ABC6
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
WSYX ABC6
Kitchen of Life bringing entrepreneurship, good nutrition to Columbus teens
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Kitchen of Life is establishing a new program for Columbus-area teenagers this school year. The non-profit is bringing entrepreneurship and good nutrition to Columbus. 80 students from Whitehall took part in the ribbon cutting Tuesday. This unique culinary arts program for teenagers combines the life-enhancing...
WSYX ABC6
Why are kids willing to risk their future in a stolen car?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lot of questions remain about why local kids have been willing to risk it all for a short thrill. ABC 6 is digging deeper into an issue plaguing the streets of Columbus. Over the past year, ABC 6 has profiled a rash of car...
WSYX ABC6
Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
WSYX ABC6
Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
WSYX ABC6
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus author bring the magic to Hilliard Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus author has a few magic tricks up her sleeves. Children’s entertainer Erica Carlson shares a few of her magic tricks and discusses her book "Sedgie The Hedgie" with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana. She’ll be illustrating her magic and...
WSYX ABC6
OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raises $238K for Ronald McDonald House Charities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a couple of months of fundraising, culminating in a steer auction, OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raised $238,000 for Ronald McDonald House in Columbus. The Ronald McDonald House lets families stay together, while children are undergoing treatment across the street at Nationwide Children’s Hospital....
WSYX ABC6
Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police believe 5 recent shootings are connected; seeking witnesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said on Thursday detectives believe a shooting Wednesday night that injured an infant and a 26-year-old man is connected to the fatal shooting of a teen Friday night and three other recent shootings. Wednesday night, an infant and an adult...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced for attempting to steal couple's home, rental property
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 44 months in prison for carrying out a fraud scheme to steal a couple's home and rental properties valued at about $1 million. Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, also known as Raymond Walker III, 49, was...
WSYX ABC6
Ryan, Nina Day announce Mental Health Resilience Fund at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not only on the gridiron that Ryan and Nina Day are hoping to make a difference. The couple is continuing to keep mental health awareness at the forefront. "Nina and I know from our own experiences what a great difference mental health care can...
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna Police searching for 77-year-old woman last seen in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Gahanna Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen by police in Fayetteville, W.Va. Darlene Stlouis, 77, was last seen by police in Fayetteville after being reported missing late Tuesday. As of 2 p.m....
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools announce resources available as students prepare for school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families with students in Columbus City Schools have new resources available as they prepare for the start of a new school year. The district is holding its first back-to-school Family Resource Fair August 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Fort Hayes Campus located at 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd.
WSYX ABC6
18-year-old killed in Franklin County hit and run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County hit and run has left an 18-year-old woman dead late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. 62 in Jackson Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Emma Bailey of Grove...
WSYX ABC6
Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools
Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in southeast Columbus. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue. Police said officers followed a blood trail, which led them to the victim on the corner...
WSYX ABC6
CCS planning more gun searches, exploring formation of police department
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state’s largest school district is preparing for classes to begin Aug. 24, with an eye on safety as its top priority. Columbus City Schools organized its first Safety Summit at East High School on Tuesday. Principals, safety specialists and other staff participated in the interactive training.
WSYX ABC6
ABC 6's Bob Kendrick, Cameron Fontana take part in OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 anchor Bob Kendrick and Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana took part in the Ohio State University Dean's Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair. The annual event raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The house lets families stay together, while children...
