ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

TARTA’S zero fare police coming to an end on Monday

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtol.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Sharing the road: bus safety tips as the school year approaches

FINDLAY, Ohio — Thousands of schools across Ohio will return to school this month and for many, that means starting and ending their day with a bus ride. The safety of the students riding to and from school is a top priority for Ohio State Highway Patrol. As buses return to the roadways, troopers have a few reminders.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Sewage issues close N. Huron TARTA Transit Hub on day it reopens

TOLEDO, Ohio — A sewage issue in the basement of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority downtown hub on North Huron Street has caused the location to close on the day it reopened following renovations. Andy Cole, the communication and marketing manager for TARTA, said the sewage issue is...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Bonus for bus drivers: BG school board offers $2,000

Bowling Green City Schools will offer a sign-on bonus to bus drivers in an attempt to be fully staffed by the start of the school year and return to the 1-mile radius for transportation. After a three-hour executive session Monday, the board of education unanimously agreed to offer a $2,000...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

AAA to help out with passport renewal, offer travel tips

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With an increase in people trying to scratch that international travel itch, more people are seeking to renew their passports. Roadside assistance and travel agency company AAA has seen a significant surge in people requesting passport help. The business is chipping in with some extra help to make the process a little easier for consumers.
PERRYSBURG, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Toledo Jeep Fest 2022: Jeep Fanatics Assemble!

It all began in 2016. A group of Jeep enthusiasts in the Toledo area came together with a simple idea: A celebration of the vehicle that had been a staple of the American experience since it was first built here three quarters of a century prior. “A group of us...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fares
WTOL 11

Central Toledo event seeks to foster relationships between communities and first responders

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire & Rescue are joining forces to build relationships between community members and first responders. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in central Toledo on Indiana Avenue. Due to the pandemic, the event didn't happen in 2020 and 2021. For the first time since 2019, the afternoon of games and activities will be making its return.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms

TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
HOLLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTOL 11

One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot in east Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night. Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department. TPD said there is no suspect in custody. Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy