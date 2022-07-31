TARTA’S zero fare police coming to an end on Monday

www.wtol.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Sharing the road: bus safety tips as the school year approaches
FINDLAY, Ohio — Thousands of schools across Ohio will return to school this month and for many, that means starting and ending their day with a bus ride. The safety of the students riding to and from school is a top priority for Ohio State Highway Patrol. As buses return to the roadways, troopers have a few reminders.
Sewage issues close N. Huron TARTA Transit Hub on day it reopens
TOLEDO, Ohio — A sewage issue in the basement of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority downtown hub on North Huron Street has caused the location to close on the day it reopened following renovations. Andy Cole, the communication and marketing manager for TARTA, said the sewage issue is...
Toledo man indicted for crash that killed passenger, trapped a woman in duplex
A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for a crash that killed his passenger and damaged a Toledo duplex in October. Lee Moore, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to comply. Toledo police say they were attempting to stop Moore’s vehicle on...
sent-trib.com
Bonus for bus drivers: BG school board offers $2,000
Bowling Green City Schools will offer a sign-on bonus to bus drivers in an attempt to be fully staffed by the start of the school year and return to the 1-mile radius for transportation. After a three-hour executive session Monday, the board of education unanimously agreed to offer a $2,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
AAA to help out with passport renewal, offer travel tips
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With an increase in people trying to scratch that international travel itch, more people are seeking to renew their passports. Roadside assistance and travel agency company AAA has seen a significant surge in people requesting passport help. The business is chipping in with some extra help to make the process a little easier for consumers.
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo Jeep Fest 2022: Jeep Fanatics Assemble!
It all began in 2016. A group of Jeep enthusiasts in the Toledo area came together with a simple idea: A celebration of the vehicle that had been a staple of the American experience since it was first built here three quarters of a century prior. “A group of us...
Waterville residents debate possible amphitheater: 'Not in my backyard'
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The idea of an amphitheater is dividing Waterville. City council held a planning meeting Monday night in which public comment was scheduled. However, due to the large crowd stretching capacity limits, the meeting was postponed until a larger venue could be found. "The city of Waterville...
RELATED PEOPLE
Seneca County to add two inclusive playgrounds this summer
TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin and Seneca County are next in line for getting an all-inclusive playground. But they could be looking at more than one by the end of the summer. It's out with the old and in with the new at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. Work began...
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
'Shots 4 Tots' program helps Lucas County families gain access to vaccinations
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County health officials are helping families get access to vaccinations before going back to school. Shots 4 Tots n Teens is an immunization program for children up to 18 years old. Public health nurses go to 13 community locations each month to give these vaccines.
180th Fighter Wing conducting large-scale readiness exercises Aug. 2-7
You may see and hear more activity than usual at the 180th Fighter Wing's base in Swanton this week. The 180th is holding full-scale readiness exercises from Aug. 2-7, which will result in increased traffic, noise from loud speakers and personnel activities in and around the base. The readiness exercises...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Toledo event seeks to foster relationships between communities and first responders
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire & Rescue are joining forces to build relationships between community members and first responders. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in central Toledo on Indiana Avenue. Due to the pandemic, the event didn't happen in 2020 and 2021. For the first time since 2019, the afternoon of games and activities will be making its return.
An inside look at Toledo Public Schools' Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools students already have the option of getting hands-on education focused on business, aviation, technology or natural science. Beginning this fall, pre-med will be a new option. Renovations are complete at the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy ahead of school starting in just...
Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
13abc.com
Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
'We're holding on to the little things': 6-year old boy continues recovery after deadly East Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — New information came out about the deadly housefire that happened last month in east Toledo. A child is still in the hospital recovering from severe burns he received more than three weeks ago after surviving the fire. 6-year old Derek Wozniak was inside the building when...
Man shot in east Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night. Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department. TPD said there is no suspect in custody. Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire....
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 3