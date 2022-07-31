Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

www.wlox.com
Weekend boating accident kills Mississippi woman
A Mississippi woman was killed Saturday night in a boating accident, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. The single-boat accident killed Michelle Morris, 48, of Moss Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Mississippi Department...
Man hit, killed by train in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on the Mississippi coast. The Sun Herald reported the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 1 in Hancock County. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said he received a call that a pedestrian had been hit […]
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
Mississippi Press
Man found guilty, gets life sentence in capital murder of Moss Point woman
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A murder which an assistant district attorney called “merciless and savage” will send a 35-year-old man to prison for the remainder of his natural life. After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury pronounced Octavius Montego Black guilty of the 2018 killing of Moss Point...
wxxv25.com
Moss Point woman dies in wreck on River Road in Pascagoula
Pascagoula first responders were called to River Road near Catalpa Avenue on Sunday evening in which one person died. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., said Anna Burgett Logan, 31, of Moss Point, died from injuries in the crash. Pascagoula Police said the incident is still under investigation and would...
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
Children injured in DUI crash; driver arrested
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car Sunday night with children inside.
WDAM-TV
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Perry County Monday has been identified, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, says 64-year-old David Bennett, of Petal, has been identified as the victim of the crash on State Route 29.
Alabama man pleads guilty to ‘animal crushing’ in death of Mississippi K9 officer. He also pleaded to being felon with firearm.
A Mobile, Alabama man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. Richard J. McGuire, 44, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court records, on March 29, 2022, Moss Point...
WPMI
Mobile Police: 11 collisions involving 35 vehicles shut down I-10 EB
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a wreck with injuries on I-10 eastbound near Highway 90. When they arrived on the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in traffic crashes. The main incident involved an 18-wheeler and ten vehicles. Another traffic incident involved six vehicles. There was a total of four injured individuals that were transported to the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 11 separate collisions that involved a total of 35 vehicles. All crashes are still under investigation.
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
wxxv25.com
Man found guilty of capital murder of Jackson County woman
On August 3, 2022, after a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found Octavius Montego Black, 35 years old, guilty of the capital murder of Betty Vaughans. Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Black to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
WLOX
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
Man drowns near Dauphin Island west end beach
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A man drowned in the gulf near Dauphin Island’s west end beach. Mayor Jeff Collier says the incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. Authorities said the man was in his thirties. No additional information has been released at this time.
WLOX
Man pleads guilty to shooting Moss Point K-9, possessing firearm as felon
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mobile, AL man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi. Richard J. McGuire, 44, pled guilty Tuesday at the...
WLOX
Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park damages not repaired two years after storms
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 2020, many of the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park’s featured amenities have been off limits because of storm damage. WLOX filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city of Biloxi to see where the process of making repairs to the park stands two years after the storms.
WLOX
‘Comeback Coolers’ send food, supplies to Kentucky flooding victims
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians are once again using all their experience recovering from hurricanes to help a group of people who are in need right now- Kentucky flooding victims. People in and around Ocean Springs gathered Wednesday to pack “Comeback Coolers,” coolers filled with food, water, and...
