ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WWE SummerSlam highlights: Logan Paul looks sensational, takes out The Miz

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
wrestlingrumors.net

UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time

That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miz
Person
Logan Paul
Person
The Miz
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
MMAmania.com

‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
UFC
MMAmania.com

Returning Conor McGregor WARNED to stay away from welterweight — ‘We’d just destroy him’

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, has long teased a run at the welterweight title in an effort to become the promotion’s first ever three-division champion. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “Notorious” got rich and famous and became a part-time fighter who now sports a putrid 1-3 record over the last five years, getting stopped in all three losses.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Nbc#Peacock Tv#Mikethemiz
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor exposed: Bombshell, tell-all book reveals true creator of Proper 12 whiskey

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was contemplating a jump into the vodka business in Iceland, based on the advice (and existing success) of European strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson. But that didn’t make much sense to “Notorious” teammate Artem Lobov, who suggested McGregor stick to his roots and pursue Irish whiskey, a topic he was all-too familiar with after his graduate studies.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 59 main card predictions

This weekend (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex and Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 59. While the main event of Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos and co-main battle between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal both seem to promise violence, the rest of these match ups, well ... they leave something to be desired. Two Heavyweight contests and two women’s Flyweight bouts? What did the Las Vegas locals do to deserve such punishment? Oh, that’s right, it’s the culmination of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane unfazed by favoritism claims: ‘The rankings are bulls—t anyway’

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is headed into Bellator 284 on Aug. 12, 2022, looking to snap the first losing streak of her 13-fight career. Hawaii’s finest has been a staple on the Bellator roster since her arrival in 2015. After amassing a perfect record six fights into her career, the promotion decided it was time to create a Flyweight title and Macfarlane was a must.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy