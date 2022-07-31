WWE SummerSlam highlights: Logan Paul looks sensational, takes out The Miz

www.mmamania.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
MMAmania.com
Returning Conor McGregor WARNED to stay away from welterweight — ‘We’d just destroy him’
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, has long teased a run at the welterweight title in an effort to become the promotion’s first ever three-division champion. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “Notorious” got rich and famous and became a part-time fighter who now sports a putrid 1-3 record over the last five years, getting stopped in all three losses.
MMAmania.com
Dana White felt Amanda Nunes was ‘a little gun-shy’ in Julianna Pena rematch despite ‘complete shutout’
Amanda Nunes thoroughly dominated Julianna Pena in their big champion vs. champion rematch at UFC 277 this past weekend (July 30, 2022), yet it still wasn’t enough to avoid some criticism. Across all three judges' scorecards, the reigning women’s Featherweight champion won every single round with two judges giving...
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor exposed: Bombshell, tell-all book reveals true creator of Proper 12 whiskey
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was contemplating a jump into the vodka business in Iceland, based on the advice (and existing success) of European strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson. But that didn’t make much sense to “Notorious” teammate Artem Lobov, who suggested McGregor stick to his roots and pursue Irish whiskey, a topic he was all-too familiar with after his graduate studies.
MMAmania.com
Alex Volkanovski rooting for Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 because ‘Do Bronx’ is ‘definitely the bigger fight’
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be keeping a close eye on the Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight title fight, recently made official for the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on “Fight Island” on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. That’s because “The Great” is expected to...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler lightweight banger in the works for UFC 281 in New York
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is close to finalizing a lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, currently attached to the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, set to go down on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. That’s according...
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 59 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex and Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 59. While the main event of Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos and co-main battle between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal both seem to promise violence, the rest of these match ups, well ... they leave something to be desired. Two Heavyweight contests and two women’s Flyweight bouts? What did the Las Vegas locals do to deserve such punishment? Oh, that’s right, it’s the culmination of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
MMAmania.com
Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics, A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle set for Bellator 286 on Oct. 1
Current Bellator MMA Featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull, is set to defend his title at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif., but it won’t be against A.J. McKee, who will also be competing on the card. Pitbull will put his title on the line against Adam...
MMAmania.com
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane unfazed by favoritism claims: ‘The rankings are bulls—t anyway’
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is headed into Bellator 284 on Aug. 12, 2022, looking to snap the first losing streak of her 13-fight career. Hawaii’s finest has been a staple on the Bellator roster since her arrival in 2015. After amassing a perfect record six fights into her career, the promotion decided it was time to create a Flyweight title and Macfarlane was a must.
