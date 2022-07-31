Breaking: Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight canceled because ‘Gold Blooded’ can’t make weight

www.mmamania.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth Torres
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom Handy
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
WWE・
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’ movie remake for Amazon Prime
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor will make his feature film debut opposite veteran Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal for the upcoming “Road House” remake on Amazon Prime, according to a new report from Deadline. A remake (or reboot) of Road House has been in the works for quite...
Soulja Boy Got Maced By Charleston White In Miami & DJ Akademiks Is Following All The Beef
Soulja Boy was in Miami this past weekend for the Rolling Loud music festival and a lot of drama unfolded with Charleston White, a YouTuber, who he has a short but nasty history with. It all began this month when White was asked in an interview with SAY CHEESE! about...
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Dana White felt Amanda Nunes was ‘a little gun-shy’ in Julianna Pena rematch despite ‘complete shutout’
Amanda Nunes thoroughly dominated Julianna Pena in their big champion vs. champion rematch at UFC 277 this past weekend (July 30, 2022), yet it still wasn’t enough to avoid some criticism. Across all three judges' scorecards, the reigning women’s Featherweight champion won every single round with two judges giving...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Rejoice! WWE upstart Logan Paul announces return to boxing
Despite getting tuned up by undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in June 2021 — and being subsequently stiffed by the pugilistic “weasel” — Logan Paul will continue his boxing career with an upcoming fight in December against an opponent to be named. “I’m a...
WWE・
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor exposed: Bombshell, tell-all book reveals true creator of Proper 12 whiskey
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was contemplating a jump into the vodka business in Iceland, based on the advice (and existing success) of European strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson. But that didn’t make much sense to “Notorious” teammate Artem Lobov, who suggested McGregor stick to his roots and pursue Irish whiskey, a topic he was all-too familiar with after his graduate studies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Former G-Unit Artists Still Blame Him For Their Career Failures
50 Cent says that, as the head of G-Unit, artists would constantly blame him for their own career failures. Speaking candidly with Houston’s 97.9 The Box for a recent interview, the legendary New York rapper discussed his role as the head of the record label. Under 50 Cent's direction,...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
mmanews.com
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill: Title fight vs. Jiri Prochazka would be ‘one of the bigger fights in the division’s history’
Jamahal Hill foresees a massive showdown in his future. Currently ranked at No. 10 in the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight rankings, Hill has been nearly flawless throughout his still young 12-fight career. After suffering a rough loss to Paul Craig in June 2021, Hill has looked arguably better than ever with two big technical knockout finishes of Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Alex Volkanovski rooting for Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 because ‘Do Bronx’ is ‘definitely the bigger fight’
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be keeping a close eye on the Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight title fight, recently made official for the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on “Fight Island” on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. That’s because “The Great” is expected to...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler lightweight banger in the works for UFC 281 in New York
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is close to finalizing a lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, currently attached to the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, set to go down on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. That’s according...
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 59 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex and Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 59. While the main event of Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos and co-main battle between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal both seem to promise violence, the rest of these match ups, well ... they leave something to be desired. Two Heavyweight contests and two women’s Flyweight bouts? What did the Las Vegas locals do to deserve such punishment? Oh, that’s right, it’s the culmination of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
MMAmania.com
MSG rep refutes weak ticket sale claims for Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., reveals high projection
Hasim Rahman Jr. looks to have shot himself in the foot with his weight struggles ahead of his now-canceled clash with Jake Paul. Paul and Rahman were scheduled to face off in the ring this weekend (Aug. 6, 2022) as headliners in New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden arena. With Rahman being the most unknown opponent of Paul’s in the YouTube star’s five-fight career, interest levels felt significantly lower than in previous bouts and Paul appeared to understand that.
Comments / 17