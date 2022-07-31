Breaking: Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight canceled because ‘Gold Blooded’ can’t make weight

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO