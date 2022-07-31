Bumblebee Atlas Project hosts training session

www.komu.com
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Scenic byway through the Ozarks waiting local approval
JEFFERSON CITY – A proposed 375-mile-long scenic byway is headed to several communities for public meetings and waiting for a vote of approval. The Scenic Missouri group submitted the proposal, called “Ozark Run,” to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Ozark Run is authorized to create a state system of scenic byways in hopes of preserving cultural, natural, archeological, rustic, historic or recreational roads for the traveling public.
Gov. Mike Parson addresses ongoing drought in parts of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson addressed the issue of drought Thursday at the first meeting for the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee. Even with the recent rainfall, parts of mid-Missouri are in a moderate to severe drought. Drought conditions are even worse in the southeast part of the state. 79%...
HVAC issues hit one-third of Lincoln University facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - HVAC problems aren't new to hot Missouri summers. What is new, however, is the higher number of issues, particularly for Lincoln University. Heat waves have caused 14 buildings on Lincoln's campus to have air conditioning problems, making up one-third of the campus buildings overall. Jeff Turner, the...
Back-to-school fair to feature COVID vaccinations, backpack giveaways
COLUMBIA − The Voluntary Action Center is inviting Boone County students and their families to its back-to-school health fair this weekend. The fair on Aug. 6 will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary. Any Boone County student entering kindergarten through 12th grade is welcome...
'Brain foods' empowering people of an advanced age
COLUMBIA — The menu at a senior living community in Columbia reads almost like a color wheel. That's because it is stacked with lots of fruits and vegetables. Cedarhurst of Columbia recently introduced new 'brain foods' offerings to serve its residents. "Good brain food starts with good cholesterol and...
Improvement project meeting for MU's Greek Town to be held next week
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department has scheduled an informal open house meeting to be held next week concerning the Greek Town sidewalk improvement project. The meeting will be held Wed., Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall, 701...
New restorations coming to Fulton's Winston Churchill Museum
FULTON - A $4 million restoration project is coming to America's National Churchill Museum in Fulton. A grant to restore the museum was issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce this year. $1.9 million of the grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, with $2.1 million being matched in bond funds.
EmVP: Moberly woman celebrates her 110th birthday
MOBERLY - If you walk the halls of Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Moberly, everyone knows Mary Chesney. "I wish many people could meet her and love her like we do," Gina Mulnix, an employee at the senior living facility said. Chesney has met many people in her life as...
Columbia City Council approves agreement for homeless population outreach
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at their Monday meeting. In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering...
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Aug. 4
How Kansas abortion vote is significant to Missourians. Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas now remains a place where Missourians can go for abortion procedures. The...
Ramp closure due to rehabilitation work scheduled to begin August 16 in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound connector ramp north of Jefferson City will close later this month due to a restoration project on U.S. Route 63. MoDOT issued a release Wednesday, saying the ramp between Columbia and Jefferson City will be closed for around two weeks starting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Motorists...
How mid-Missourians could be affected as monkeypox is declared public health emergency
COLE COUNTY - The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency Thursday. Monkeypox cases are on the rise across the United States. As of Aug. 3, the CDC reports that Missouri currently has 12 Monkeypox cases in the state. The Biden administration's announcement came during a briefing with the...
Forecast: Rain has exited, but still very humid Thursday, hot this weekend
Stormy skies have cleared up and now we're back to heat and humidity for the rest of the week and weekend. Much of Missouri received rainfall over the last 24 hours, especially in location that both needed rain (like drought-stricken southern Missouri) and didn't need rain (like St Louis). Rainfall...
How Kansas abortion vote is significant to Missourians
COLUMBIA - Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas now remains a place where Missourians can go for abortion procedures. The Director of Strategic Partnerships at Midwest...
Missouri Task Force 1 expected to move to second flood recovery mission Wednesday
KENTUCKY − Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday. At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week.
Luetkemeyer wins GOP nomination for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District
COLUMBIA - Blaine Luetkemeyer won the Republican primary for the state's 3rd Congressional District seat Tuesday, the Associated Press projected. Luetkemeyer, who has held the 3rd Congressional District seat since 2009, won with 66,182 votes with 98% of precincts reporting as of 11 p.m. Luetkemeyer’s opponents included Brandon Wilkinson, Dustin...
Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Workers in three Boeing factories in the Midwest have a new contract, and Boeing is averting the threat of a strike. Nearly 2,500 workers at the plants make military planes and other defense products. They voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that will boost pay...
Centralia man arrested for participating in Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection
OSAGE BEACH - A Centralia man was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach for participating in the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with two felony offenses, a Department of Justice release said. Bargar...
Lane closure on East Brown School Road scheduled starting Monday
COLUMBIA - Repairs for a section of East Brown School Road are scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m., according to a press release sent Thursday by Columbia Public Works. The work will begin around 300 feet east of the intersection of East Brown School Road and North...
Columbia Police to hold active assailant response training Aug. 27
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department will host free active assailant response training for the public later this month. Two sessions will take place at the CPD Regional Training Center on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required as there...
