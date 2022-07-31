Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police

fox40jackson.com
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children
Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
Two students died in a 116-mph crash in Fort Lauderdale. How much is Tesla to blame?
Tesla is 1% to blame in a Fort Lauderdale high-speed crash that killed two 18-year-old high school seniors after a company dealership disabled the car’s speed limiter without asking the parents, a Florida jury has found. This week’s verdict in Fort Lauderdale federal court put 90% of the blame...
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
Summer Wells’ family give heartbreaking update about missing five-year-old and say ‘it kills us’
A MISSING girl's father wrote a second letter from jail thanking the donors to his daughter's reward fund, which is tangled up in litigation. Don Wells, whose daughter Summer went missing last June, authored a religious-based poem in his thank you note to donors as he finishes his sentence for a DUI arrest.
Two deaths reported in Florida Keys as lobster miniseason starts, sheriff’s office says
Lobster miniseason runs through midnight July 28.
Woman kicked out of Dunkin’ for touching doughnuts then punches deputy, Florida cops say
Staff members also accused her and pushing a supervisor, a sheriff’s office said.
Walmart fired new Florida mom because her needs were ‘problematic,’ lawsuit says
A mother is suing Walmart and accusing the company of firing her in Florida because her needs as a new mom were “problematic” at work, according to a new federal lawsuit. This includes the former deli worker’s need to take breaks to pump breast milk — which she said her managers “harassed” her for — in order to feed her infant daughter who she gave birth to in 2020, a complaint states. She was fired from the company’s DeFuniak Springs location in January 2021.
A tourist filled a bucket with queen conch in the Keys, police say. He went to jail
Queen conch are found in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and Bermuda but commercial and recreational harvest is generally banned in U.S. waters.
Alligator attacks 13-year-old girl at Florida boat ramp. She remains hospitalized
An alligator attacked a teenager at a popular Hardee County paddle boat ramp, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Specifics of the girl’s injuries were not released, but FWC officials described it as “a bite incident.”. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, “near...
Waitress steals $500K from woman in 90s to pay for trips, house and car, Florida cops say
A Florida waitress swindled more than a half-million dollars from a woman in her 90s — then spent some of the money on vacations to the Bahamas and Walt Disney World, officials said. She also used the stolen funds to pay for her house and buy a car, according...
Woman killed in alligator attack after falling into golf course pond, Florida cops say
A woman died after she was attacked by two alligators in a Florida golf course pond, officials said. The woman was seen around 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, falling into the pond along the golf course at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club near her home in Englewood, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
Woman Dies at Theme Park After Falling From Chairlift
A witness said that when the woman began her ascent, other riders waiting on line tried to notify her that a safety railing wasn't in place.
Body of co-pilot who exited plane midflight is recovered
The body of a co-pilot who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been recovered, police said. The co-pilot, identified as Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was not wearing a parachute, Wake County emergency management spokesperson Darshan Patel said at a Friday evening news conference. Authorities believe Crooks either jumped or fell out of the plane.
One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire. The FHP said the 47-year-old truck driver, who is from Alabama, told investigators he pulled over...
A mass shooting in downtown Orlando leaves 7 people hospitalized. The assailant is still at large
At least seven shooting victims were hospitalized Sunday after a melee in downtown Orlando, Florida.
Abducted 12-year-old Alabama girl chews through restraints to escape captivity, helps authorities find two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old managed to chew through her restraints and escape captivity at an Alabama home, where authorities later discovered the remains of at least two people. A driver spotted the young victim walking along a road in Dadeville just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday. He picked up the girl and immediately called 911, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told reporters during a press conference Tuesday.
