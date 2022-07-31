www.swlexledger.com
Little Mountain Reunion returns this weekend
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — After not being able to host the Little Mountain Reunion in a little over two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Little Mountain is excited to bring the festival back to the community. “This is the first since 2019, because of COVID-19. It...
thenewirmonews.com
Church offers indoor yard sale and free lunch
Grace United Methodist Church will hold their annual indoor yard sale August 6 from 7 am to noon. All proceeds are used to benefit missions locally and globally. There will also be a free Chicken BBQ lunch in conjunction with the Indoor Yard Sale. Meals will be served from about...
Free master gardening workshop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three community organizations are trying to teach art to residents through a free gardening class. Topiary expert Mike Gibson is working with Columbia Parks & Recreation and the Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center to host the four-week master class. "I think a common misconception...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Susie!
Lexington, CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Susie! This 13-week-old pointer-mix puppy is at Lexington County Animal Services, ready to find her forever home. Shelter staff say she was brought in as a stray. Susie is already spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. Lexington County Animal Services is holding a Back-to-School special for...
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is offering fee adoptions through August. The Clear the Shelters event runs from August 1st through the 31st. Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Ln. in Columbia. Their hours of operations are Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boozy ice cream now being sold at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods
This ice cream is for adults only.
The Post and Courier
Village at Sandhill taps into growth from Black-owned small businesses
COLUMBIA — When Shardae Lane and her brother Robert Williams were looking for a place to put their new high-end men's boutique, they quickly focused on the Village at Sandhill. The retail and residential center in northeastern Columbia, which struggled in years past to fill business vacancies, has been...
wach.com
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
Senior citizens engage with community through free Golden Passes
IRMO, S.C. — In an effort to help senior citizens get engaged in the community, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is giving out free Golden Passes to residents over 60. Seniors are asked to fill out a form and have their picture taken to receive the card. This pass, which...
metro-magazine.com
The COMET Names New Director, Operations
Columbia, S.C.’s Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) named Jackie Bowers as its new director, operations. In this position, Bowers will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the prime contractor to ensure service is being delivered every day and she will continue to direct the customer experience department. She will report to LeRoy DesChamps, Chief Operating Officer.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Cheryl Banks, Tyrone Murdock unite in marriage
Cheryl D. Banks of Barnwell and Tyrone A. Murdock of Bamberg were united in marriage on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sweetwater Country Club in Barnwell. The Rev. Lisa Way officiated. The bride was given in marriage by George E. Carrie.
Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot
A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Sa Brde’ natural skin and body care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local business owner was inspired to create an all-natural skincare line after experiencing a facial burn. Sa Brde’ is designed to help you feel your best from head to toe, without harsh chemicals and fragrances. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?...
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
The Post and Courier
Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants
COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
