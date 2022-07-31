Oak Fire latest: evacuation orders, fire advisements continue to be lifted

kmph.com
Commercial fire in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Fresno Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that...
Driver killed following collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County found safe
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Gurda Rueher was found safe at 8:50 a.m. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community and seeking help in locating an 80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County.
Man on probation arrested after home burglary in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a home in Los Banos on Wednesday. Officials responded to a home near the 1700 block of Mills Drive after a 15-year-old teen was upstairs when he heard a man inside his home. Through...
Boys who drowned Saturday in Fresno pond identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A sad update to a story we first brought you on Saturday. We now know the names of two people who died after being pulled from Fort Washington Beach Campground on N. Lanes Road in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the cousins...
New moratorium protects insurance coverage for those impacted by the Oak Fire
Homeowners in Mariposa County will be able to hold onto their residential property insurance policies for at least another year. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued a moratorium on insurance non-renewal or cancelation for one year from Governor Newsom’s emergency declaration on July 23. That’s regardless of whether they suffered a loss.
Help is on the way after fire leaves Riley's Brewing employees jobless in Madera
Help is now on the way for local brewing employees after a recent fire destroyed their production facility and left them jobless in Madera. The Central Valley Brewers Guild announced on Tuesday that funding has been established and will be provided to those unemployed with Riley’s Brewing Company in Madera following the 10,000-square-foot structure fire.
Man wanted, faces several felony charges in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
Southwest Fresno business owner fed up with crime
Mustafa Ali took over Red Onion on January 1st of this year. It wasn't long before he realized the money he'd hoped to spend on a drive-thru modification and other additions to the restaurant would have to be used instead on extra security measures. “I was aware of a few...
Alexis previews the grand opening of Allure Medical Spas in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Allure Medical Spas is hosting a grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 4th. FOX26 News reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Allure to give us a preview. The grand opening is happening from 9 am to 5 pm at 135 W Shaw Ave #103 west...
Woman wanted for robbery and assault in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole items from a Target store and assaulted an employee in Atwater. Police received calls around 6:58 p.m. on Monday of a woman who took items from a Target store. When a Target employee tried to...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: James Burtis Temple
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is James Burtis Temple. James Temple is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 55-year-old Temple is 5' 9" tall, 185 lbs., and has gray hair and hazel eyes. If you know where James Temple is hiding,...
Forestry program aims to get more people in wildfire prevention, fuel reduction work
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Right now, there are more forestry jobs available than there are people trained to do those jobs. That’s a big problem, since the lack of forest management has been in the headlines recently as wildfires ravage the state. The Fresno Regional Workforce Development...
Alleged shooter faces attempted homicide charge after fight breaks out in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after a fight left another man shot and critically injured last month in Merced. The Merced Police Department says a fight broke out at a house party on July 17 in the 1100 block of West 23rd Street. When...
Madera Fair kicks off starting Sept. 8, kids under 12 are free
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — We're only 35 days away from enjoying tasty food and beverages at the Madera Fair. This year’s fair in Madera will kick off on Sept. 8 and will run through Sept. 11. The Madera Fair says kids under 12 will be able to enter...
Kickit Outreach will give away donated shoes to those in need Saturday in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Members of the community who are in need of gently used shoes are invited to Cary Park in northeast Fresno on Saturday for the 4th annual Kickit Outreach event. Pastor Edward Thomas visited Great Day to give us more information. He is the founder of...
Mmm, bacon: Over 100 bacon-inspired dishes at the River Park Bacon Festival
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you were looking for something to do Tuesday night and happen to be a fan of bacon, well, River Park had you covered. Bacon Festival, presented by River Park Farmer's Market, took place at the shopping center from 5-9 p.m. Those who showed up...
Chef Ian Cookson, 8/4/22 - Watermelon Salad and Scallops & Indian Cream Corn
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Chef Ian Cookson from Libelula visited the Great Day Kitchen to prepare some delicious food. Libelula's original location is in downtown Fresno and now has a second kitchen inside Strummer's in the Tower District. Watermelon Salad. Ingredients:. 1/2 watermelon (large dice) 1c kale. 1 ear...
New course aims to better relationships between teachers, students at Madera Unified
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Valley school district wants its staff to have a better relationship with the students it serves. Wednesday, Madera Unified School District announced it is rolling out a program called the “Student Champion” course. The district says many of its students come from...
