Columbia, SC

Save the date The Black Bass World Championship is coming to Lake Murray Country!

 4 days ago
GolfWRX

Photo shows iconic 13th hole at Augusta National with all-new tee box

Four majors but only one with the je ne sais quoi that the others might lack. Whilst the US Open, PGA Championship and The Open move around their respective circuits, the appeal of The Masters comes not only with the tradition, Butler Cabin and the green jacket, but with the fact that for 88 years, it has (of course) been held at the same course.
AUGUSTA, GA
abandonedspaces.com

Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South

Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
CAYCE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina

While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding

LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo

SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Lexington County approves road improvement plan

The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
LEXINGTON, SC
thenewirmonews.com

M.O.M. sale this Saturday

Multiples of the Midlands (The MoM Club) will host its fall/winter consignment sale this Saturday, August 6 from 7 am to noon. The M.O.M. Sale is held bi-annually, featuring gently-used items for children at greatly reduced prices. Organized by volunteer members of The MoM Club, shoppers will find a variety...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Pastor ‘looking forward to Sunday’ after church fire destroys sanctuary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church (GFUMBC) is calling for donations after a sanctuary fire and electrical explosion on Sunday. According to members of the congregation, GFUMBC held two Sunday services before reporting flames to Columbia-Richland Fire after 2 p.m. The building, formerly an all-black...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
LEE COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.

