Save the date The Black Bass World Championship is coming to Lake Murray Country!

A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
GolfWRX
Photo shows iconic 13th hole at Augusta National with all-new tee box
Four majors but only one with the je ne sais quoi that the others might lack. Whilst the US Open, PGA Championship and The Open move around their respective circuits, the appeal of The Masters comes not only with the tradition, Butler Cabin and the green jacket, but with the fact that for 88 years, it has (of course) been held at the same course.
abandonedspaces.com
Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South
Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Little Mountain Reunion returns this weekend
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — After not being able to host the Little Mountain Reunion in a little over two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Little Mountain is excited to bring the festival back to the community. “This is the first since 2019, because of COVID-19. It...
College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo
SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County approves road improvement plan
The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
crbjbizwire.com
Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
In-state cornerback enjoyed South Carolina camp
This in-state cornerback is the younger player of a current South Carolina player and is someone secondary coach Torrian Gray has his eye on. Find out more in this VIP update.
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
wach.com
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
thenewirmonews.com
M.O.M. sale this Saturday
Multiples of the Midlands (The MoM Club) will host its fall/winter consignment sale this Saturday, August 6 from 7 am to noon. The M.O.M. Sale is held bi-annually, featuring gently-used items for children at greatly reduced prices. Organized by volunteer members of The MoM Club, shoppers will find a variety...
WIS-TV
Pastor ‘looking forward to Sunday’ after church fire destroys sanctuary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church (GFUMBC) is calling for donations after a sanctuary fire and electrical explosion on Sunday. According to members of the congregation, GFUMBC held two Sunday services before reporting flames to Columbia-Richland Fire after 2 p.m. The building, formerly an all-black...
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
WIS-TV
Lexington County Animal Services ask for help to locate owners of two horses
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services is asking the public for help to locate the owner of two horses. The horses were found in the Redbank area. Officials are asking anyone in the area with missing horses to reach out to Investigator Hallman at (803)612-9671. Notice a...
The Post and Courier
Audit finds $3.3M in assets missing from Columbia-area town where mayor left amid scandal
SWANSEA — A recent audit of Swansea's budget for the 2021 fiscal year shows more than $3 million in missing assets, creating turmoil as the town, where a former official already faces embezzlement charges, attempts to pass its 2023 budget. The audit report, which the Swansea Town Council received...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
Senior citizens engage with community through free Golden Passes
IRMO, S.C. — In an effort to help senior citizens get engaged in the community, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is giving out free Golden Passes to residents over 60. Seniors are asked to fill out a form and have their picture taken to receive the card. This pass, which...
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
