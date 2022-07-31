Man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries of vehicles arrested after sending deputies on chase in Spring, Pct. 4 says

www.click2houston.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Woman grabbed, forced into residence by 1 of 3 chase suspects who led officers on pursuit in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three arrests have been made after police say the suspects led them on a chase that ended in a crash involving a patrol vehicle. After the crash, one of the suspects grabbed a woman and forced his way into her residence to hide in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
19-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 men with AK-47 in north Houston arrested, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two men with an AK-47 in north Houston last Wednesday has been arrested, authorities said. Kurt Whitten, 19, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Tomas Alvarado, 26, and Jeremiah Ponce, 20. Whitten’s bond was denied and he is expected to appear in court Thursday.
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.
7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says
GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
Search for masked gunman underway after 2 deadly shootings in Third Ward: HPD
HOUSTON – A search for a masked gunman is currently underway after two deadly shootings that police said happened miles apart in Third Ward Wednesday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a convenience store located at 3341 Winbern St. around 7:50 p.m.
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
15, 16-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials have arrested two teenagers who they believe were involved in the deadly shooting of a another teen earlier this week. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the 14600 block of Force Street.
Officer experiencing ‘medical emergency’ involved in rollover crash in Tomball, HPD says
TOMBALL, Texas – An officer involved in a rollover crash in Tomball Thursday has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, the Houston Police Department said. The crash happened on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:27 a.m. According to investigators, the officer was driving to an academy...
Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say
MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
Fugitive wanted: Man tied to fatal shooting in northwest Houston still on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after police say he shot and killed a person on March 11 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is wanted for murder in connection with the fatal shooting. The incident was...
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, HPD dealing with staffing shortages and recruitment
FORT BEND COUNTY – Law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with staffing shortages, retention and recruitment. Back in April, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office had 48 vacant positions. In August, that number tripled. “I’m down over 120 in my office right now and it’s because...
All lanes blocked on Katy Freeway eastbound at Silber after deadly crash involving motorcyclist, police say
HOUSTON – All lanes on Katy Freeway eastbound near Silber are closed following a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday, authorities said. Officers with the Houston Police Department said the crash happened around 5:38 a.m. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as heavy traffic delays are expected...
PARTIALLY BURIED BODY FOUND NEAR KINGWOOD
Just before dark Tuesday, a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road. He came up on the body of a male who was partially buried in one of the sand dunes and was deceased. He went back home and notified his father who called Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies who in turn notified Montgomery County Homicide Detectives. Detectives spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led to the man’s death who may have been there up to a week. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was notified of an inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body which was close to a mile off the roadway. He was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the...
15-year-old girl found 4 days after going missing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Deputies were looking into whether the girl was with a male in the Killeen area, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
Man has died as result of grass fire that spread to building in Cypress, officials say; Multiple agencies currently responding
CYPRESS, Texas – A man was pronounced dead as firefighters worked to put out a 4-alarm fire reported in the Cy-Fair area Thursday afternoon. The fire reportedly began in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail, south of Highway 99 and west of the Dyess Park sports complex. According to...
Suspects connected to large catalytic converter theft ring bust appear in court
Court documents reveal that social media was a big factor in taking down the ring after two suspects posted a photo of them holding "wads of cash" and the stolen converters.
