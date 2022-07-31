ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries of vehicles arrested after sending deputies on chase in Spring, Pct. 4 says

 4 days ago
KHOU

Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.
HOUSTON, TX
Spring, TX
Harris County, TX
Spring, TX
Parker, TX
Click2Houston.com

7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says

GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
GALVESTON, TX
Jarrod Parker
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
HOUSTON, TX
#Motor Vehicles#Burglary#Property Crime#Louetta
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PARTIALLY BURIED BODY FOUND NEAR KINGWOOD

Just before dark Tuesday, a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road. He came up on the body of a male who was partially buried in one of the sand dunes and was deceased. He went back home and notified his father who called Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies who in turn notified Montgomery County Homicide Detectives. Detectives spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led to the man’s death who may have been there up to a week. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was notified of an inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body which was close to a mile off the roadway. He was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
