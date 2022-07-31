State A Legion: Butte-Billings state title game set for Sunday

406mtsports.com
Related
406mtsports.com
Big inning, Jaiden Turner's arm lift Billings Royals to win at Northwest Regional
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Royals scored all of their runs in the second inning, then rode the pitching of starter Jaiden Turner to a 5-1 victory over the host Gillette Riders in the first round of the Northwest Regional Legion tournament on Wednesday. Turner, a right-hander, allowed three...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs post fourth shutout of season in victory over Glacier Range Riders
BILLINGS — Starter Patrick Maybach and three relievers combined to shut out the Glacier Range Riders in the Billings Mustangs' 6-0 victory in Pioneer League baseball Wednesday at Dehler Park. Maybach (1-2) gave up six hits thorough 5 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. He gave way...
406mtsports.com
Montana State players reflect on offseason rehab as fall camp starts
BOZEMAN — One of the toughest parts of this offseason for Montana State linebacker Callahan O’Reilly has been not being able to join his teammates at practice, especially this past spring. “I hate missing any time, missing spring ball,” O’Reilly said at MSU football media day Wednesday. “It's...
406mtsports.com
Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen to play college baseball at Williston State
BILLINGS — Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen has committed to play baseball at Williston State in North Dakota. Bergen will be joining Royals' teammate Carter Venable with the Tetons. Williston State is a National Junior College Athletic Association team that plays in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and finished 34-15 this past season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Two Montana State players land on Walter Payton Award watch list
BOZEMAN — A pair of Montana State backfield players have been named to the 2022 Walter Payton Award preseason watch list, which Stats Perform announced Wednesday. MSU sophomore quarterback Tommy Mellott and senior running back Isaiah Ifanse are among the 35 players on the watch list for the award that goes to the Football Championship Subdivision's national offensive player of the year.
406mtsports.com
Billings' Royals Davis Mosier, Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt to play college baseball at Vermilion
BILLINGS — The Billings Royals' Davis Mosier and the Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt will each be playing baseball at Vermilion Community College next season. The two will join Michael Feralio, who was a super senior for the Scarlets this year and played at the school in Ely, Minnesota, prior to joining the Scarlets for the 2022 campaign.
406mtsports.com
Billings team victorious in Little League state championship, heads to CA to represent MT
When 12-year-old boys think of summer, many dream of sleeping in, family trips and care-free days away of school. A Billings Little League team sacrificed their days off to dream of victory at the upcoming state tournament — and now that dream is a reality. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles,...
406mtsports.com
"Hang loose": Relaxed Billings Royals set for Northwest Regional tournament
BILLINGS — “Hang loose.”. That’s been the Billings Royals motto since early in the season and it’s served the Montana State AA American Legion baseball champions well. “Just hang loose and play how we always play and trust in each other,” said Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin's Addiley Lloyd among winners at Junior Golf Tour event
BOZEMAN — Addiley Lloyd, a rising senior at Bozeman Gallatin, was among the age group winners at the First Security Bank Junior Golf Tour event at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course on Monday. Lloyd shot an 80 to place first in the girls 14-17 age group. She was followed by...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Your sports
Results: 1, 119, Bill Tiefenthaler/Tim Vicars/Tony Wright/Bruce Dunkin; 2, 124, Ned Johnerson/Gary Pollock/Steve Schieno/Kurt Helgevold; 3, 125, Greg Kemmis/Mark Erickson/Mike Joyce/Frank Preshern; 4, 127, Mike Taylor/Sonny Westerman/BD Pete Harris/Terry Lane. Low gross: 73, Tim Vicars; 77, Greg Kemmis. Low net: 68, Kurt Helgevold; 70, scorecard playoff, Ned Johnerson; 70, Paul...
Comments / 0