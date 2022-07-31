ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

State A Legion: Butte-Billings state title game set for Sunday

 4 days ago
Montana State players reflect on offseason rehab as fall camp starts

BOZEMAN — One of the toughest parts of this offseason for Montana State linebacker Callahan O’Reilly has been not being able to join his teammates at practice, especially this past spring. “I hate missing any time, missing spring ball,” O’Reilly said at MSU football media day Wednesday. “It's...
BOZEMAN, MT
Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen to play college baseball at Williston State

BILLINGS — Billings Royals outfielder Bubba Bergen has committed to play baseball at Williston State in North Dakota. Bergen will be joining Royals' teammate Carter Venable with the Tetons. Williston State is a National Junior College Athletic Association team that plays in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and finished 34-15 this past season.
BILLINGS, MT
Two Montana State players land on Walter Payton Award watch list

BOZEMAN — A pair of Montana State backfield players have been named to the 2022 Walter Payton Award preseason watch list, which Stats Perform announced Wednesday. MSU sophomore quarterback Tommy Mellott and senior running back Isaiah Ifanse are among the 35 players on the watch list for the award that goes to the Football Championship Subdivision's national offensive player of the year.
BOZEMAN, MT
Scoreboard: Your sports

Results: 1, 119, Bill Tiefenthaler/Tim Vicars/Tony Wright/Bruce Dunkin; 2, 124, Ned Johnerson/Gary Pollock/Steve Schieno/Kurt Helgevold; 3, 125, Greg Kemmis/Mark Erickson/Mike Joyce/Frank Preshern; 4, 127, Mike Taylor/Sonny Westerman/BD Pete Harris/Terry Lane. Low gross: 73, Tim Vicars; 77, Greg Kemmis. Low net: 68, Kurt Helgevold; 70, scorecard playoff, Ned Johnerson; 70, Paul...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

