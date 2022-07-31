ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Sales revenue provides boost to Lead’s economy

By Aleah Burggraff
kotatv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

New and affordable housing project open in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -New and affordable housing is up and running in Rapid City as Lloyd Companies...The Club for boys and Midwest Housing Equity Group held a ribbon cutting to unveil phase one of their Heartland Heights affordable housing project. The Housing project is possible due to the tax...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Applications open for funds to local startups

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Elevate Rapid City is giving people in the area the opportunity to unleash their own entrepreneurial aspirations. The organization, as part of a partnership with Heartland Forward and Builders and Backers, announced that you can apply for a $5-thousand grant by turning ideas into potential businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
Government
kotatv.com

DSS to hold child care listening sessions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services is going to hold several listening sessions for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person. “Child care is an...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Box Elder holds 2nd annual ‘Water Warz'

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re officially in August, which means kids will be going back to school, and fun summer excursions will start to wrap up. But, there was still an opportunity Tuesday evening to have some fun in the sun, at the second annual ‘Water Warz’ in Box Elder.
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

August heat index showing signs of potential wildfires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The National Interagency Coordination Center released its August heat index report showing areas with the largest potential to have wildfires. States like Texas and South Dakota are on their map in deep red, indicating a high potential for wildfires. The goal of the fire outlook report...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Don’t park there!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and all drivers to refrain from parking in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white or yellow-striped areas adjacent to the accessible parking spaces provides...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Infrastructure#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
kotatv.com

Fish fire firefighters receive outstanding support from the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People from across the Black Hills are aiming to help the firefighters battling the Fish wildfire. The community has shown tremendous amount of support by donating goods. This has helped the firefighters stay on their feet longer while they continue to contain the fire. The Public Information Officer for the Rocky Mountain Incident Team Michelle Kelly says the donations are appreciated but it is also important to continue to support your local fire stations even after the fire is over.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Fish Wildfire still won’t be tamed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging later this week near the Elks Country Club area. It has been a light year for mosquitoes which can be attributed to this being a dry summer. The chemicals that are used in the fogging are not harmful...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
kotatv.com

Fish Wildfire continues to grow; still only 10 percent contained

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Fish Wildfire continues to grow, crews are geared up for another tough wildfire day. According to Rocky Mountain Incident Management, today’s mission is to secure the perimeter around the south end of the fire. Firefighters will continue to go direct along the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Star Village makes a splash at pop up sprinkler party

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Star Village got a pleasant surprise when the Rapid City firetruck pulled into their neighborhood. The Rapid City Fire and Police departments joined together to show the community some support by hosting their second pop-up sprinkler party to help the kids stay cool and have some fun.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
kotatv.com

Very hot to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A warm night is expected as lows will drop into the 60s for many. Mostly clear skies are expected. Tomorrow will be hot once again as temperatures soar into the 90s and triple digits. Mostly sunny skies are likely. We stay warm on Friday with highs in the 80s for the hills and Wyoming with 90s likely in South Dakota. A few storms are likely late in the day.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Hot, smoky and hazy weather to continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies become mostly clear overnight, but the smoky and hazy conditions will linger as the Fish Fire continues to burn south of Sundance. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many overnight. Temperatures drop a bit for Wednesday, but it is still expected to be...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy