NYPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Bronx smoke shop

Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought
A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Woman Beaten, Deliberately Hit By Car In Motel Parking Lot, BF In Custody: South Hackensack PD
A man repeatedly punched a woman in the face, knocked her down and then hit her with his car in the parking lot of a motel just off Route 46 – all of which was captured on security video, authorities said. Choice Neely Jr., 44, of Paterson sped off...
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Police: Valley Stream man arrested for striking teen boy on bike, hitting car and fleeing scene
Shakyai Brownlow is charged with assault in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Girls, 9 and 11, struck with BB guns in separate incidents within 24 hours: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for four suspects who shot an 11-year-old girl and her family with BB guns in the Bronx early Wednesday.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
Police: Multiple people injured after BB gun shootings within the last 24 hours in NYC
Police are now investigating two separate incidents involving BB guns as multiple people, including two young girls, were injured within the last 24 hours.
Elmont man accused of stealing 10-year-old niece's inheritance
According to the Queen's DA, 51-year-old Wagner Recio used fake records to assume ownership of a Queens home he jointly owned with his late brother.
Prosecutor’s office: 17-year-old charged with murder in shooting at NJ deli
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 17-year-old from Trenton has been arrested and charged in the death of a 54-year-old man inside a deli. Police responded to Priori's Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave. on June 6 around 6 a.m., where they found two brothers with gunshot wounds. Officials say they had been held up by the 17-year-old, who pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded money.
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NJ man faces charges for OSHA violations related to death of worker in Poughkeepsie
A New Jersey man is facing charges, and his construction company is being hit with OSHA violations following the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie.
Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment
A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
Alert Center: FDNY battles 3-alarm fire in vacant Bronx building
A three-alarm fire broke out in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx after midnight, according to the FDNY.
He’s already behind bars in Bronx case. Now, man, 26, tacks on more time in Staten Island shooting.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leon Lucas could have been released from prison as early as next February. But the Brooklyn felon, who is serving a two-to-four-year prison sentence for weapon possession in the Bronx, will have to wait a few more years. On Wednesday, Lucas was sentenced in state...
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
Police: Boyfriend arrested in murder of woman found in Mineola apartment
Police say the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment has been arrested and charged with murder.
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says
Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.
