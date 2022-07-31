ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Bronx smoke shop

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought

A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Murder#University Heights#Violent Crime#Fair#St Barnabus Hospital
News 12

Prosecutor’s office: 17-year-old charged with murder in shooting at NJ deli

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 17-year-old from Trenton has been arrested and charged in the death of a 54-year-old man inside a deli. Police responded to Priori's Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave. on June 6 around 6 a.m., where they found two brothers with gunshot wounds. Officials say they had been held up by the 17-year-old, who pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded money.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street

Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment

A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
MINEOLA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy