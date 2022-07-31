James Carroll, age 84, born July 27, 1938, of LaFollette

TOP PHOTO: LaFollette has a new chief of police, Steve Wallen (left), and is congratulated by retiring Chief Bill Roehl (right.) (PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON) LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Within 15 minutes yesterday, a new police chief was appointed and two officers were fired. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to appoint Capt. Steve Wallen as police chief to replace Chief Bill Roehl who is retiring. Councilman Wayne Kitts requested to suspend the rules to discuss a report that had been received earlier in the day. The report was from a private investigator who had been hired by the city to investigate a grievance that had been filed by Detective-Staff Sgt. Charles Duff. The grievance alleged that he had been harassed by fellow officers Monty Miller and Brian Tiller. The council voted to fire Miller and Tiller based on the findings in the report.

