Avoca holds memorial for two fallen veterans

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The second annual Trehab Scavenger Hunt sent people door to door on Main Street in Susquehanna on Tuesday. "The benefit of the scavenger hunt is that these young adults get to learn about not only the local businesses in the area but also the different career paths," said Jenna Weiss, site supervisor from Trehab.

SUSQUEHANNA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO