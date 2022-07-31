ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, PA

Avoca holds memorial for two fallen veterans

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Cars and caring for veterans

WAYMART, Pa. — Hundreds flocked to Wayne County for a tribute to the men and women in our armed forces. Rows of classic cars filled the front lawn of the Salvation Army's Ladore Lodge in Waymart. "I had a brother that just passed away; he was a Vietnam vet,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Veteran turns 103 in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A very special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Scranton for a 103-year-old World War II veteran. Morris Kashuba is a resident at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, and the staff surprised him with a party Tuesday afternoon. Kashuba served with the U.S. Army...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

National Night Out event held in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — National Night Out is a day that aims to bring residents closer to their police officers, firefighters, and other first responders. Families in Carbon County spent the night at Lehighton Borough Park for the community's first National Night Out since 2019. Members of the Leighton...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avoca, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Folks enjoy unique scavenger hunt in Susquehanna

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The second annual Trehab Scavenger Hunt sent people door to door on Main Street in Susquehanna on Tuesday. "The benefit of the scavenger hunt is that these young adults get to learn about not only the local businesses in the area but also the different career paths," said Jenna Weiss, site supervisor from Trehab.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
Newswatch 16

Fighting to keep First Hospital open

KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Junior game wardens learn about the great outdoors

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dreams are coming true at the region's first Junior Game Warden Camp. "I always wanted to be a game warden. It's been like my dream!" The Pennsylvania Game Commission organized the camp at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County to give kids an up-close look at what a game warden does.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Clifford
Person
St. Mary
Newswatch 16

Grief Camp On the Pennsylvania Road

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Children's Grief Camp in Luzerne County has been helping little campers who suffered significant loss cope with trauma. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to the Lands at Hillside Farms near Dallas where campers and counselors bring joy into darkness. Take another trip down...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames level home in Luzerne County

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — Charred rubble is all that remains after flames tore through a home near Harveys Lake. Firefighters were called here to Tulip Road in Lake Township around 4 p.m. No word yet on a cause or if anyone was hurt in the fire. Want to see...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Vietnam Vets#War Veteran#Vietnam War#U S Navy Veteran#St Mary S Cemetery
Newswatch 16

Pocono Mountain Carnival underway

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival in Monroe County. The carnival, which is a major fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, features all the summer favorites, including sweet corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and sausage sandwiches.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

College building declared unsafe in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Vietnam
Newswatch 16

Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating 32 years of inclusivity

SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration at Nay Aug Park in Scranton marked the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It's been 32 years since the federal law gave people with disabilities the right to the same opportunities as people without. "We've made a lot of progress towards the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

First-ever pinball tournament in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's first-ever pinball tournament took place at Bartari on Adams Avenue. Filling the restaurant and arcade with competitors across Pennsylvania. Co-owner John Heim shares how this event shows the passion within the pinball community. A lot of people think Pinball is just wacking balls around but...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy