Avoca holds memorial for two fallen veterans

www.wnep.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cars and caring for veterans
WAYMART, Pa. — Hundreds flocked to Wayne County for a tribute to the men and women in our armed forces. Rows of classic cars filled the front lawn of the Salvation Army's Ladore Lodge in Waymart. "I had a brother that just passed away; he was a Vietnam vet,...
Veteran turns 103 in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A very special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Scranton for a 103-year-old World War II veteran. Morris Kashuba is a resident at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, and the staff surprised him with a party Tuesday afternoon. Kashuba served with the U.S. Army...
Local veterans react to Senate passing PACT Act
SCRANTON, Pa. — Last month, veterans from our area joined Senator Bob Casey to share their experiences related to toxic burn pits, highlighting some of the issues they and their fellow soldiers have faced since then. The reason for the meeting was to talk about how the PACT Act...
National Night Out event held in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — National Night Out is a day that aims to bring residents closer to their police officers, firefighters, and other first responders. Families in Carbon County spent the night at Lehighton Borough Park for the community's first National Night Out since 2019. Members of the Leighton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
Folks enjoy unique scavenger hunt in Susquehanna
SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The second annual Trehab Scavenger Hunt sent people door to door on Main Street in Susquehanna on Tuesday. "The benefit of the scavenger hunt is that these young adults get to learn about not only the local businesses in the area but also the different career paths," said Jenna Weiss, site supervisor from Trehab.
Fighting to keep First Hospital open
KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
Junior game wardens learn about the great outdoors
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dreams are coming true at the region's first Junior Game Warden Camp. "I always wanted to be a game warden. It's been like my dream!" The Pennsylvania Game Commission organized the camp at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County to give kids an up-close look at what a game warden does.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grief Camp On the Pennsylvania Road
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Children's Grief Camp in Luzerne County has been helping little campers who suffered significant loss cope with trauma. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to the Lands at Hillside Farms near Dallas where campers and counselors bring joy into darkness. Take another trip down...
Go Joe 25 bike ride, St. Joseph's Center Festival Telethon raise $1 million
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a wrap for the Go Joe 25 charity bike ride and for the St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon. It was all to raise money for St. Joseph's Center and it was definitely a year that broke records. Thanks to the generosity of viewers throughout...
Flames level home in Luzerne County
HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — Charred rubble is all that remains after flames tore through a home near Harveys Lake. Firefighters were called here to Tulip Road in Lake Township around 4 p.m. No word yet on a cause or if anyone was hurt in the fire. Want to see...
First-ever Scranton Bike Weekend to support Keystone Mission
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend. Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough. "I was like, wow, we're...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Electricity knocked out in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning. But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County. Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon. More than a thousand people...
Pocono Mountain Carnival underway
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival in Monroe County. The carnival, which is a major fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, features all the summer favorites, including sweet corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and sausage sandwiches.
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Autism training equips first responders with educational tools
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police officers and first responders gathered inside Lackawanna College Monday to learn about autism and how to recognize it. Gary Weitzen has a son with autism and travels the area, educating communities about it. "How to communicate with individuals with autism and get them to follow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cornhole tournament held at Susquehanna Brewing Company
PITTSTON, Pa. — They may have come for the cornhole, but they stayed for the beverages. Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted the Keystone State Games Cornhole Tournament Sunday in Luzerne County. Players of all ages traveled from across the state to play, all with hopes of taking home a gold...
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
Celebrating 32 years of inclusivity
SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration at Nay Aug Park in Scranton marked the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It's been 32 years since the federal law gave people with disabilities the right to the same opportunities as people without. "We've made a lot of progress towards the...
First-ever pinball tournament in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's first-ever pinball tournament took place at Bartari on Adams Avenue. Filling the restaurant and arcade with competitors across Pennsylvania. Co-owner John Heim shares how this event shows the passion within the pinball community. A lot of people think Pinball is just wacking balls around but...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0