ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hill Sweep Tackles Trees, Parking, & Mess

By Yash Roy
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GU7rt_0gzApIdb00
Yash Roy Photos Alston, Mata and Bombero during Hill problem-solving canvass

Here’s what the latest city ​“Clean and Safe Sweep” encountered on Arthur, Hurlburt and Wilson Street in the Hill: Tangled utility wires, raised sidewalks, illegal driveways, trees blocking traffic signs, sagging roofs, and potholes the size of small children.

Now the challenge is to fix the problems, which city Deputy Chief Administrator Rebecca Bombero noted on her clipboard as she and officials from several government departments walked the area and spoke with neighbors

The sweep, which took place Friday, was the third so far this summer, part of an effort by the city to identify quality-of-life nuisances and problems and them remedy them.

Canvassers included Bombero, Mayor Justin Elicker, Fire Chief John Alston Jr., Assistant Police Chief David Zannelli, transportation chief Sandeep Aysola, and department staffers.

Groups of three or four city officials split up different parts of the Hill based upon heat maps that track crime and community complaints.

“Canvasses like this are a powerful way for us to both go into the community and identify issues but also work better together to serve all of you and solve issues before they become out of control,” said Elicker.

On Arthur and Wilson, Bombero noted raised sidewalks that aren’t compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act(ADA), dangling utility wires, and pits where trees had been torn out, leaving tripping hazards.

“We refer these problems over to utilities, DPW [Department of Public Works], or the relevant department so they can get inspectors or crews out here to deal with the issue,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQKTJ_0gzApIdb00

The above-pictured utility pole, on the corner of Rosette and Morris, stood out to Bombero: ​“it’s a frigging mess.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bikZW_0gzApIdb00

Transportation and Parking Deputy Operations Director Bijan Notghi and Hector Mata, community resilience harm reduction manager, participated in the sweep as well..

Notghi identified numerous instances of sidewalk parking as well as illegal driveways. Neighbor Martha Dye told Bombero and Notghi that sidewalk parking is becoming a major problem on Arthur Street. She has been neighbors to put pots out to prevent people from parking on the sidewalks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47np5R_0gzApIdb00

Bombero and Notghi committed to sending out more parking patrols to her street to prevent people from parking on the sidewalk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KYIR_0gzApIdb00

Another resident, Natividad Rivera (pictured), told Bombero (with Mata translating from Spanish into English) that drivers have been racing down her street/ Bombero told her that she would try to havea speed bump placed at the intersection of Lamberton and Hurlburt.

Brian Taylor told Bombero he would like to see more trees on his street. Bombero told him about a URI project that plants trees — with promises of neighbors to water the trees once they’re planted. Taylor agreed to do that.

The officials also identified abandoned houses on Wilson Street to refer t the Livable City Initiative (LCI) to address dumping and overgrowth.

“I walked this zone a few years ago, and it was a lot worse. I was writing down so many different things every few feet. So I’m happy that so much progress has been made,” said Bombero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFWal_0gzApIdb00
Taylor commits to water new trees on his street.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signs#Potholes#Urban Construction#Dpw
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy